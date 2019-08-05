Tributes paid to City Cemetery crash victim

POLICE have charged a 32-year-old man with death by dangerous driving following a crash outside Belfast City Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.

Seamus Conlon (70) was one of three men struck by a stolen Vauxhall Vectra on the Whiterock Road shortly after noon. The crash happened shortly after a funeral service in the cemetery. The two other men have been discharged from hospital. The 32-year-old man will appear before Belfast Magistrate’s Court today.

Mr Conlon’s brother, Herky, described him as “one of the quietest, best men you could ever meet.”

“His children, grandchildren and great children are in a terrible way,” he said.

He added that the crash happened on the anniversary of their mother’s death.

Chief Inspector Gary Reid said: “The man has been charged to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today (Monday) with a number of offences including causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit due to drink or drugs and aggravated vehicle taking causing injury or death. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.”

