BARRY McGuigan pulls out his phone and shows a picture of him and Carl Frampton. The pair have been snapped together a million and one times, but this is no ordinary photo. It’s from the night at the National Stadium back in 2007 when he first spotted Frampton boxing at the EU Championships and identified […]
Framing the future of football
DREAMS can come true for boys and girls who suffer from physical disabilities to enjoy football thanks to a new version of the ‘beautiful game’. Frame Football, launched at Loughside Recreation Centre on the Shore Road in January last year, currently has two coaching clinics at Lisburn Leisureplex and University of Ulster in Coleraine. Joanne […]
Joby: Gift of life to Lagan heroes
LIFE-SAVING Community Rescue Service volunteers and the family of tragic Joby Murphy will unite this weekend to mark the fifth anniversary of his death. A special commemoration will be held at the Lagan Weir, which will also mark the 500th patrol by the volunteers. 20-year-old Joby, from Glengormley, went missing after a Snow Patrol gig at the […]
Family’s touching tribute to Valerie
A MEMORIAL has been unveiled at Colin Glen Park for a local woman who died after being struck down by a scrambler in July last year. Valerie Armstrong, a mother-of-three from Poleglass, had been in the Forest Park walking the dog when the incident occurred. A 17-year-old male has been charged in the wake of […]
Deal with the past before a new Executive
A LEADING victims’ campaigner has said that no new Executive should be formed following the elections without a clear strategy for dealing with legacy issues. Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Director of Relatives for Justice Mark Thompson said “legacy is the defining issue for victims and their families in the upcoming election”. The Executive collapsed […]
Showcasing community harmony
A BELFAST music and dance group is doing its bit to symbolise the new future of relationships in the north. Formed in summer 2015, the Hounds of Ulster musicians and the McCullough/Curran school of Irish dancing collaborated to create a specially choreographed short Irish dance to music performed by known as Hounds Music. Since these […]
Blacks Road OAP viciously beaten
A 72-YEAR-OLD cancer survivor has spoken of his shock after he was dragged from his car and subjected to a vicious and unprovoked attack just yards from his Blacks Road home. Charlie Hill was driving to a doctor’s appointment around 2pm on Wednesday past when the assault happened. “I had a doctor’s appointment that afternoon […]
Trinity College set to lay out its stall at open nights
OPEN evenings for the new co-educational school in North Belfast are to be held this week. Trinity College, formed after the amalgamation of Little Flower and St Patrick’s College, will open its doors in September. The Somerton Road site will be the base for Year 8 and Year 9 pupils as well as Year 12 […]