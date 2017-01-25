A BELFAST music and dance group is doing its bit to symbolise the new future of relationships in the north. Formed in summer 2015, the Hounds of Ulster musicians and the McCullough/Curran school of Irish dancing collaborated to create a specially choreographed short Irish dance to music performed by known as Hounds Music. Since these […]
Blacks Road OAP viciously beaten
A 72-YEAR-OLD cancer survivor has spoken of his shock after he was dragged from his car and subjected to a vicious and unprovoked attack just yards from his Blacks Road home. Charlie Hill was driving to a doctor’s appointment around 2pm on Wednesday past when the assault happened. “I had a doctor’s appointment that afternoon […]
Trinity College set to lay out its stall at open nights
OPEN evenings for the new co-educational school in North Belfast are to be held this week. Trinity College, formed after the amalgamation of Little Flower and St Patrick’s College, will open its doors in September. The Somerton Road site will be the base for Year 8 and Year 9 pupils as well as Year 12 […]
Two further arrests over PSNI officer shooting
POLICE investigating the attempted murder of an officer have arrested two more men. The men, aged 30 and 39 were arrested in West Belfast on Monday. A 36-year-old remains in custody and is assisting police with their enquiries. The PSNI officer was shot in the arm at Edenderry filling station on the Crumlin Road around […]
Fr Gary is ‘humbled and challenged’ by CRC award
Fr Gary Donegan returned to Holy Cross to accept an award from the Community Relations Council for his dedication to peace building in North Belfast. The popular priest who hails from Fermanagh was moved to Crossgar last year as part of a reshuffle within the Passionist Order. He spent 16 years at Holy Cross, eventually […]
Man arrested after Crumlin Road shooting
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after the shooting of a PSNI officer on the Crumlin Road last night. The policeman was shot in the arm at Edenderry filling station some time around 7.30pm last night. The gunman may have opened fire from an “Audi-type vehicle” that was parked across the road, according to the […]
Plan under way to turn Ligoniel corn mill into an attraction for tourists
PLANS to turn a derelict corn mill in Ligoniel into an interpretive centre for visitors and groups using the dams are being progressed to meet the needs of the increasing numbers visiting the beauty spot every week. For the past decade work has been ongoing to convert the dams from their original industrial use into […]
Gang tried to extort parish
BUILDERS working on the Holy Cross Parish Centre have been targeted by extortionists who demanded protection money to allow work to be completed. The shocking revelation came as much-loved priest Fr Gary Donegan accepted an award on Friday for his work in building community relations from the Community Relations Council. The Houben Centre was officially […]