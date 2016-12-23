A YOUTH project is doing its bit to address a range of social issues in North Belfast. Set up earlier this year, Turas youth project is based in New Lodge Youth Centre and was formed after a group of friends wanted to address stereotyping and overcoming prejudice and discrimination in North Belfast. Made up of […]
Recent News Subscribe
Food bank receives 2.5 tonnes in one day
THE North Belfast Food Bank coordinator has said they are “overwhelmed” by the generosity of local people after a donations campaign netted 2.5 tonnes of goods in just one day. The Trussell Trust set up in Tesco Yorkgate and Tesco Antrim Road recently and Alan McClure said they just can’t believe the response. The donations […]
CAREWORKER HANDS HERSELF IN
A FORMER West Belfast careworker convicted of the ill-treatment of elderly patients at Kilwee Care Home in Dunmurry is to appear in court on January 5 after presenting herself to police on Monday night, having failed to attend court last week for sentencing. Lisa Cullen from Lagmore Dale was convicted of eight counts of ill-treating […]
Lagan past becomes part of Minnowburn’s future
WOOD that was once the decking of Belfast’s Lagan Weir footbridge has found a new lease of life thanks to some creative upcycling by conservation charity, the National Trust. Upcycling is a buzzword at the moment as people seek creative ways to turn unwanted goods into something new. The National Trust recently showed just how […]
Christmas misery for thugs’ victims
RAMPAGING thugs have brought misery to South Belfast in a series of attacks that have taken the sparkle off the season for the victims. A home intrusion in the Lisburn Road area by an armed gang left two young men requiring hospital treatment, while a car stolen from the Finaghy area was recovered by police […]
Charity single aims to highlight the real meaning of Christmas
CRITICALLY acclaimed musician and composer Brian McAteer, renowned for his work with folk rockers Blackthorn and Bernagh, is donating all proceeds from his Christmas song ‘Christmas is Comin’ Around’ to West Belfast homeless charity the Welcome Organisation. He duets with Banbridge chanteuse Caitlin Cousins and the song has already caught fire on iTunes. Brian explained […]
Foster survives no confidence vote
A VOTE calling for Arlene Foster to be excluded from holding ministerial office for six months failed yesterday in the Stormont Assembly. Over half of the 75 MLAs who voted backed the motion. However, cross party support was not given, with Sinn Féin abstaining from the vote, and the motion fell. Sinn Féin MLA Carál […]
‘Someone is going to get killed’
A North Belfast taxi driver has warned that someone is going to get killed if regular incidents of stone-throwing at the weekends continue in the Oldpark area. Stephen Short, who lives locally and works for fonaCAB has found himself caught-up in the anti-social behaviour in recent weeks. Most recently, on Saturday night, the data system […]