A GROUP of young people from North Belfast are gearing up for a potentially life-changing trip to Romania. Twenty youths, aged between 15 and 18, who are part of the Romania Project in the New Lodge area, are to travel to the country in just a few weeks. The New Lodge Youth Project, as part […]
Shot couple’s son under threat from gun gang
THE son of the man and woman shot last week in Turf Lodge is now under threat from the same gun gang, a West Belfast MLA has claimed. Husband and wife Peter and Marie Dorrian were attacked on Thursday evening by a three-man gang in their home. Mr Dorrian is understood to have been shot […]
Four Corners festival to tackle legacy issues
ADDRESSING the legacy of conflict in the north will form the theme of this year’s Four Corners festival with one of its founders saying he expects some people to struggle with some of the more challenging events that have been organised. Fr Martin Magill established the festival in 2012 while Parish Priest of Sacred Heart […]
Heartbreak after theft of wedding day jewellery
AN Elmfield man has been left devastated after cash and treasured jewellery from his daughter’s wedding was stolen. Mathew Nampudakam returned from work in the early hours of Saturday morning to find his Glengormley home had been ransacked. It is believed the burglary occurred between the hours of 6pm and midnight. “I came home at […]
Givan U-turn on Líofa bursaries
POBAL, the Irish language umbrella group, has said that Paul Givan’s reversal of his decision to withdraw funding for Gaeltacht bursaries is a victory for Irish language campaigners. The DUP Communities Minister cut the £50,000 funding for the programme just two days before Christmas, depriving children from disadvantaged backgrounds from attending the Gaeltacht. Tweeting at […]
Runners take it as red
A LOCAL charity is urging the public to ‘Dress to Kill Heart Disease’ by donning red for a range of events this February – including a Red Dress Fun Run at Stormont. NI Chest Heart and Stroke’s Red Dress campaign is being launched to raise awareness of women’s heart disease, which is the biggest killer […]
Parents warned over unruly kids
THE South Belfast PSNI have issued a stark warning to teenagers and their parents after groups of young drinkers brought mayhem to three different areas at the weekend. Hundreds of teenagers attacked police at the Market/Waterfront and Sandy Row while a gang took over the popular Woodlands sports area at Finaghy. Posting on the PSNI […]
Foster ‘disappointed’ at McGuinness decision to stand down
Arlene Foster says she’s “disappointed” that Martin McGuinness has stood down as Deputy First Minister. The resignation of Mr McGuinness is likely to result in an election within weeks as Sinn Féin firmly insist that they won’t be nominating a replacement. Under power sharing this means that Arlene Foster has lost her post as First […]