IT was just another day in Gotham City – okay, it was a windy night in Lagmore – when one resident in distress was saved by Batman – or should that be Councillor David Bell dressed in a Batman jumper. Allison McNaughton from Lagmore Drive was in a panic on Thursday night when part of […]
Bombay night will aid women’s India efforts
TWO big-hearted Belfast women are doing their bit to ensure that the women of New Delhi have a better standard of life. Roisin McDonough and Noirin McKinney will be travelling to New Delhi in March along with a team of volunteers from Habitat for Humanity NI Women’s Build, Delhi. Speaking to Daily Belfast Roisin said: […]
Red-handed: Plucky Terie nails burglar
AN Ardoyne woman says it was “instinct” that made her confront two men who attempted to burgle her uncle’s North Belfast home. Terie Montgomery was driving home with her friend on Tuesday afternoon after collecting her daughter from nursery when she noticed two men acting suspiciously at her uncle’s house in Alliance Avenue. She told […]
£7 million plans for St Comgall’s gets green light
The former St Comgall’s primary school building in Divis Street is set to be given a new lease of life with an ambitious £7 million project. Both Belfast City Council and the Social Investment Fund (SIF) have provided £3.5 million each in funding to renovate the historic building that is currently owned by the Falls […]
Work begins on notorious South Belfast anti-social magnet
WORK has started on a new state-of-the-art children’s play park and sensory and therapy garden on derelict land the Blacks Road. The site had up to recently been derelict wasteland which attracted a lot of anti-social activity. Speaking to the South Belfast News, local Sinn Féin Councillor Matt Garrett said: “When I took up my […]
City Hall’s big plans for future open to the public
BELFAST residents have been invited to an information session to make their views known on the development of the city over the next 20 years. The question that Belfast City Council is asking residents is, how do you want to see your city grow? As a result the Council has launched a plan for the […]
Free Breakfasts at the Top of the Rock
PASSERS-by were delighted to be greeted at the top of the Whiterock Road by young people from local youth and community group Glór na Móna who were distributing free breakfasts. In launching their new ‘Bricfeasta Pobail Saor agus Gaelach’ (Free and Gaelic community breakfast) initiative, they were met with widespread positivity and gratitude. Glór na […]
North Belfast Church targeted in suspected arson attack
A FIRE which caused damage to a North Belfast Church is being treated as arson. Curtains were set alight at the entrance of St Patrick’s Church in Donegal at around 5pm yesterday. The Fire Service say they are treating the blaze as deliberate and have reports of some damage in the building. An elderly priest […]