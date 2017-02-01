WORK has started on a new state-of-the-art children’s play park and sensory and therapy garden on derelict land the Blacks Road. The site had up to recently been derelict wasteland which attracted a lot of anti-social activity. Speaking to the South Belfast News, local Sinn Féin Councillor Matt Garrett said: “When I took up my […]
Recent News Subscribe
City Hall’s big plans for future open to the public
BELFAST residents have been invited to an information session to make their views known on the development of the city over the next 20 years. The question that Belfast City Council is asking residents is, how do you want to see your city grow? As a result the Council has launched a plan for the […]
Free Breakfasts at the Top of the Rock
PASSERS-by were delighted to be greeted at the top of the Whiterock Road by young people from local youth and community group Glór na Móna who were distributing free breakfasts. In launching their new ‘Bricfeasta Pobail Saor agus Gaelach’ (Free and Gaelic community breakfast) initiative, they were met with widespread positivity and gratitude. Glór na […]
North Belfast Church targeted in suspected arson attack
A FIRE which caused damage to a North Belfast Church is being treated as arson. Curtains were set alight at the entrance of St Patrick’s Church in Donegal at around 5pm yesterday. The Fire Service say they are treating the blaze as deliberate and have reports of some damage in the building. An elderly priest […]
Frampton shows his class after Las Vegas defeat
IT was not to be for Carl Frampton at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night as ‘The Jackal’ was narrowly edged out by Leo Santa Cruz in their WBA featherweight rematch, writes David Mohan in Las Vegas. The scores read 115-113 on two of the cards with the third judge scoring it a […]
AK used on Crumlin Road had been fired at police before
THE ‘AK-type’ assault rife used in a ‘New IRA’ gun attack on the PSNI on the Crumlin Road had been used in other dissident operations, the detective leading the investigation has said. Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes returned to the scene of the attack last night to appeal for information. He revealed that ten shots were […]
Frampton’s humble approach has helped him win over the public says Barry
BARRY McGuigan pulls out his phone and shows a picture of him and Carl Frampton. The pair have been snapped together a million and one times, but this is no ordinary photo. It’s from the night at the National Stadium back in 2007 when he first spotted Frampton boxing at the EU Championships and identified […]
Framing the future of football
DREAMS can come true for boys and girls who suffer from physical disabilities to enjoy football thanks to a new version of the ‘beautiful game’. Frame Football, launched at Loughside Recreation Centre on the Shore Road in January last year, currently has two coaching clinics at Lisburn Leisureplex and University of Ulster in Coleraine. Joanne […]