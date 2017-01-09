A WILDLY successful junior team based in the New Lodge that was seemingly lost to history after a merger in the 1980s has been reformed after thirty years in a tribute to the players and management. Ashton Gate started as a breakaway from Malachians in the early-80s but soon found its feet in the Dunmurry […]
Recent News Subscribe
Arlene Foster has ‘conflict of interest’ over RHI – Adams
SINN Féin president Gerry Adams has reiterated his call for First Minister Arlene Foster to stand aside saying she has a ‘clear conflict of interest’ in the RHI scandal. Speaking at a commemoration to Seán Sabhat in Limerick to mark the 60th anniversary of his death, Mr Adams said Sinn Féin wouldn’t compromise on their […]
More heat than light at City Council meeting
BELFAST City Council has always been known for providing more heat than light during its debates so it was apt that the representatives on the lowest rung of the political ladder would want their say on the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal at January’s monthly meeting on Tuesday. Councillors in the Dome discuss Stormont issues a […]
Primary school kids behind brick attack on car
CHILDREN under the age of 10 were responsible for a horrific brick attack on a motorist that left her needing hospital treatment. The attack was carried out in Rosapenna Street on Thursday by the young children at a time when local people are saying that anti-social behaviour in the Bone area is out of control. […]
Hoping for a winning start to 2017
A happy, healthy winning New Year to all our loyal readers and followers and let’s hope we can hit 2017 running and we start with the weekend soccer and boy are we cautious this week. PG QUAD It’s FA Cup Third Round weekend and we start with the quad. The first team down the PG slip this week […]
Parents face court over scramblers
PARENTS in West Belfast are being warned that they face prosecution if they allow their children to use illegal off-road vehicles. Police issued the stark warning after an increase in the use of quads and scramblers over the festive period with both children and parents receiving police cautions. The warning comes five months after 35-year-old […]
Smokers helped to quit for good in New Year
THE Public Health Agency is asking smokers to put plans in place to quit the habit as the New Year begins. They are encouraging smokers to use this opportunity to make a plan, think about what steps they are going to take to stay off tobacco for good, and seek practical support and advice from […]
Council throws weight behind RHI public inquiry
BELFAST City Council last night (Tuesday) passed a motion calling for a full public inquiry into Stormont’s ‘cash-for-ash’ scandal. The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, which was set up by First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster, is set to run £490m over budget. The motion, proposed by independent councillor Ruth Patterson, was passed by […]