PLANS to turn a derelict corn mill in Ligoniel into an interpretive centre for visitors and groups using the dams are being progressed to meet the needs of the increasing numbers visiting the beauty spot every week. For the past decade work has been ongoing to convert the dams from their original industrial use into […]
Gang tried to extort parish
BUILDERS working on the Holy Cross Parish Centre have been targeted by extortionists who demanded protection money to allow work to be completed. The shocking revelation came as much-loved priest Fr Gary Donegan accepted an award on Friday for his work in building community relations from the Community Relations Council. The Houben Centre was officially […]
Get ready for some weekend Cheltenham 2017 clues
The Cheltenham 2017 countdown has well and truly begun and in the coming weeks we will get valuable pointers for the festival. This week’s feature race at Ascot, the Clarence House Chase (3.00) will tell us more about Queen Mother contenders Un De Sceaux, Ar Mad and Special Tiara, but how many of them will trouble the […]
Conlan promises his St Patrick’s Day debut will be ‘something special’
MICHAEL Conlan has promised his debut at Madison Square Garden’s Theatre on St Patrick’s Day will be something special. The 24-year-old West Belfast man, who has relocated to Los Angeles, takes on Tim Ibarra (4-4) over six rounds with a huge number of fans expected to make the trip for the professional bow of the […]
Loss of 6,000 from register concerns parties
AS WEST Belfast gets set go to the polls on March 2 it’s been revealed that nearly 6,000 voters in the constituency have been removed from the electoral register. Over 60,000 people were removed from the register across the north, but West Belfast had a higher number of people removed compared to any other constituency. […]
Best friends want to boost Belfast in Big Brother house
TWO best friends who hail from either side of the North Belfast peace line have started a public campaign to get on Big Brother to show the positive side of Belfast. Danielle Burns, 31, and Kimberley Trotter, 30, first met on a Springboard course a decade ago and hit it off immediately. They say they […]
Appeal for info on ’72 shooting
LAWYERS acting for the family of a South Belfast man shot dead in 1972 have issued an appeal for anyone who may have information about the killing to come forward. At approximately 8.30pm on July 21, 1972, Joseph Patrick Downey was shot and fatally wounded during an alleged gun battle between the British army, loyalists […]
30 years of giving others a hand up
TWO North Belfast football clubs are celebrating 30 years of working together to tackle social issues in the Shankill and New Lodge. Established in 1987, Shankill Juniors and St Patrick’s have more recently been active in promoting their latest mental health campaign, entitled #itsok2ask4help. Working with TAMHI (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues), both clubs […]