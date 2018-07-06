Three charged over major crash

A TEENAGE woman and two men have been charged in relation to a six car crash in North Belfast.

22-year old Ciaran Ferguson with an address in Oldpark Road, and 20-year-old Caolam Diver of the Antrim Road, face charges connected to the crash on the Crumlin Road on Tuesday. They appeared in Belfast Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

Ferguson has been charged with a string of offences including aggravated vehicle taking, causing damage to the vehicle and two counts of grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

Diver is accused of aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to “several other vehicles and garden walls”, allowing himself to be carried in the stolen Audi, and having diazepam.

The pair have been remanded in custody.

The incident occurred on the Crumlin Road around 7pm on Tuesday night.

Several people, including a child, were treated in hospital following the crash involving a stolen Audi. One man remains in critical condition.

An 18-year-old female has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle. She is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday 1 August.

