Storytime With Willie Jack – The King Of The Cathedral Quarter

If you were out for a pint of the black stuff in Belfast over the St. Patricks Day weekend, it’s likely you were at one of the pubs belonging to Willie Jack – the unofficial king of the Cathedral Quarter. Willie describes himself as a barman, street cleaner and bouncer – but he’s also the owner of The Harp Bar, The Dark Horse, The Duke Of York, The New Orpheus and whiskey museum The Friend At Hand. His passion for artwork and live music has transformed his slice of the Cathedral Quarter into the most Instagrammed part of Belfast and the heart of nightlife in our city.

