St Vincent de Paul start No Borders campaign

A LOCAL charity shop is using a politically-themed message to front a new fundraising campaign with a deeper meaning.

Society of St Vincent de Paul on the Antrim Road have launched their window display of ‘No Borders’ as part of the ‘Gift of Hope’ campaign.

With Brexit and the debate around borders at the front of people’s minds, shop manager John Rogers is hoping people get behind the real meaning of the campaign.

“People can buy a voucher for different parts of Africa which will in turn pay for things like mosquito nets, blankets and school fees for a term.

“Because we are quite prepared to help anywhere, we have the campaign no borders. We have plenty of t-shirts in the window and I suppose it is a bit of a play with politics at the minute.

“I hope the window display can stir a bit of debate and talking point for people but at the same time, generate good publicity for ourselves.

“We started the ‘No Borders’ campaign a few years ago but thought this is the year to really push it out.”

The Antrim Road store is just one of many throughout the North, who are taking part in the campaign, with the region focusing on donations to African countries, Ghana and Botswana.

For SVP, there are no borders when help is requested from them. For more about the work of SVP, visit www.svp.ie

