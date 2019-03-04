SHIP launches annual Lent appeal

A HISTORIC Sailortown-based group are dedicating this year’s annual Lenten period appeal to helping the homeless once again.

The Shared History Interpretive Project (SHIP) is asking the public for help with local business and community contacts to make a difference to others during the upcoming Lent period (March 6- April 21).

The items collected this year will be donated to St Patrick’s Soup Kitchen in Donegall Street – a volunteer-led service who help the homeless.

The group are asking for non-perishable food items and toiletries and hope to build on last year’s success when over 1600 items were donated.

At the recent launch for this year’s appeal, Jerry Brennan and Michael Whelan, representatives from SIPTU Dublin donated two large bags of item to kickstart the collection.

Brian Quinn from SHIP explained: “Last year’s appeal was a huge success and we want to do even more this year for our worthwhile cause of helping the homeless in Belfast.

“The Soup Kitchen is a vital service that allows the homeless to get a bit of warmth and hot food and most importantly is run by volunteers.

“We are asking the public to make a small donation over the Lentern period.”

Items can be left in special SHIP sacks in the following locations:

• The American Bar, Dock Street

• Docker’s Club, Pilot Street

• McKenna’s Bar, Garmoyle Street

• Mission to Seafarers Centre, Princes Dock Street

• First Church of the Nazarene, Skegoniel Avenue

• St Michael’s Church Women’s Group, Finaghy Road North

Please follow and like us: