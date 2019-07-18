RTÉ to broadcast Glenanne film

RTÉ is to broadcast a documentary by a West Belfast film-maker about the notorious loyalist Glenanne Gang, believed to be responsible for over 120 sectarian killings of Catholics during the Troubles, mainly in counties Armagh and Tyrone.

Unquiet Graves will air next week, July 29 at 9.35pm.

The Glenanne Gang, which also contained members of the legal British Army UDR among its number, was also responsible for the Dublin-Monaghan bombings which killed 33 civilians in May 197, as well as the Miama Showband massacre in 1975.

Seán Murray’s film – which is narrated by the Oscar-nominated actor Stephen Rea – has previously been shown at An Chultúrlann and at the Movie House cinema in Belfast.

Murray tweeted: “I can now announce that Unquiet Graves will be screening on RTÉ 1 on Monday the 29th of July at 9.35pm.

“This is of immense importance to the ‘Glenanne families’ and is a major milestone on the road to justice. The Time for Truth is now!”

The feature-length film details how members of the gang worked hand in hand with known sectarian killers in the targeted assassinations of farmers, shopkeepers, publicans and other civilians in a campaign aimed at terrorising Catholics. Now known as the Glenanne Gang, the group of killers rampaged through counties Tyrone and Armagh and across the border in a campaign that lasted from July 1972 to the end of 1978.

Speaking previously to Daily Belfast, Director Seán Murray said: “The dramatic arc of the film looks at how this gang was being run by British military intelligence and what they were trying to do.

“They were trying to create a civil war, a gloves off approach to the IRA and basically cause a doomsday scenario.”