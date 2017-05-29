Rosemount House celebrates ten years in the community

A NORTH Belfast outreach centre which helps people suffering from addictions is celebrating the tenth anniversary of opening on the Antrim Road.

Rosemount House first opened its doors at Rosemount Gardens in April 1988 before relocating to its current location in May 2007.

The building now boasts 20 en-suite bedrooms, a games room, large communal areas, counselling facilities and a spacious back garden.

Last Tuesday afternoon, Rosemount House welcomed past and present residents and members of the local community, including Turas Youth Project, for lunch, music, speeches and some special awards, organised by the Big Lottery Fund.

Charlie McGarry, founder and current manager of Rosemount House said he was delighted to celebrate with everyone who played a part over ten years.

“It is important to mark the work that we do here which I believe has helped to save many lives,” he explained.

“We provide a quiet and comfortable environment for people suffering from a range of addiction and mental health issues for them to turn their lives around for the better.

“Watching the progress many guys have made to get back to their families and reintegrated into the community is a bonus. It gives me great pride when this happens. I could not go through everyone who I have to thank for making Rosemount House the place it is today.

“Rosemount House has been a blessing for us. This event is a thank you for everyone who has played any part at all in the ten years of Rosemount House on the Antrim Road.”

SDLP Councillor Paul McCusker, who attended the celebrations praised the work of Rosemount House.

“It was a great afternoon in Rosemount House celebrating 10 years. I have had the pleasure of being involved with Rosemount House for a number of years and see the amazing work Charlie and his staff do each day.

“For many of those struggling with addiction and homelessness Rosemount House shines the light and helps change the lives of many of those most vulnerable. This is a very important service in North Belfast. A place that offers hope in those darkest moments,” added Cllr McCusker.

Plans are now in place for a similar recovery and rehabilitation centre, like Rosemount House, for women suffering with addictions.