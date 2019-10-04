Rock Bar night in Caoimhín’s memory

THE Rock Bar is set to a host a fantastic night of entertainment for the late Caoimhín McVeigh tonight (Friday).

‘Big Caoimhin’, as he was affectionately known, was a popular doorman who took his own life on August 9 this year.

His colleagues at Famous Security and The Rock Bar will hold a memorial with all proceeds going to help Caoimhin’s family with funeral costs.

As well as some raffles and prizes there will be entertainment from local musicians Bik McFarlane, Seamie McPeake and Hot Whiskey.

Speaking ahead of the event, Tommy Tolan from Famous Security, said: “Caomhin was a total and utter gentleman. He was the life and soul of anywhere he walked into.

“He was full of confidence, a real lovely lad. He did a bit of MMA fighting too – he was like a big gladiator and all the lads would have looked up to him. He was obviously able to mask his problems – if only he knew how much everybody loved him.”

He continued: “This night is a tribute to Caomhin, but it will also help his family out and let them know that the community cares.

“It’s also about raising awareness. When people have mental health problems or suicidal thoughts there is not enough being done for them. There’s still a lot stigma surrounding it. They feel that there’s nobody to talk to or that it makes them weak. People need to know they can reach out.”

Sean Dobbin, Manager at The Rock Bar, said: “Caoimhin’s death was a massive shock to everybody. He would have been the type of doorman who would’ve been part of the craic. There was no sign that he was going to do what he did – it was heart-breaking for the whole bar.

“The day that he died was the week the Wolfe Tones were at the park so I told Suicide Awareness that they could take our door money if they sent some staff up. We got just under £2,000 for the charity – I had literally put that message on Facebook and one of the staff told me about Caoimhin.”

He added: “The main reason for the function is to help his family with funeral costs. If you have a sick relative you can save for a funeral, but it’s hard for his family to deal with the cost because it was sudden.”

Tickets for Friday’s event cost just £5 and are available from The Rock Bar and Sliabh Dubh, or alternatively can be paid on the door. Doors 7.30pm.

