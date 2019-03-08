Retirement arrives for two Tesco ladies

TWO staff members from Tesco Cityside are celebrating their retirement after 58 years of service between team.

Sandra Sweeney (65) and Jean Mickle (64) have each dedicated 28 years of their lives to serving customers at the popular Tesco store and previously Co-Op in Cityside shopping mall at Yorkgate.

Staff at the store held a surprise tea party for their two colleagues on Tuesday as they bid farewell and gave their best wishes on their retirement.

It was a case of double celebrations for Sandra whose retirement day also fell on her 65th birthday.

Sandra said: “I am left with all happy memories. It is all a bit overpowering.

“Everyone has been so kind and nice to me over the years but the time is right to retire. You have to leave sometime. I will miss everyone at the store.”

Jean said she was “sad” to be leaving.

“I am a bit sad. I made so many friends who I will miss seeing every day. It has been a big part of my life. I have loved my time here but I am sad to go at the same time. In my retirement, I hope to do a bit of travelling but apart from that, I have nothing planned at the minute.

“I will take two weeks holiday and then it will hit me that I don’t have to come back to work!”

