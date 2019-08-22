Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
West Belfast’s Greatest Hits
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
August 22, 2019
Results day at Hazelwood Integrated College
Hazelwood Integrated College pupils celebrate their GCSE results with Principal Maire Thompson
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Magees seeing double on the football field
Don’t panic if results don’t go your way
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: Get the value on the
#PremierLeague
with our Bigger Bonus Coupon this weekend!
pic.twitter.com/7B7AjGstHI
5 hours ago
23 August 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
Stoneyford at dusk. Water fowl roosting and calling, my fella absolutely soaked with dew from three-feet grass and…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
7 hours ago
23 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
West Belfast's Greatest Hits -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/nSIO2QZO0l
7 hours ago
23 August 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
A. Villa-Everton. The English
7 hours ago
23 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
4 winners on a trot - Corelli beat by a head in the first.
facebook.com/punters.guide/…
12 hours ago
23 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
TREBLE BANKED !!!
facebook.com/punters.guide/…
12 hours ago
23 August 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
I'm fairly sure 3.30pm will judge this decision very harshly indeed. But anyway...
pic.twitter.com/uEGHfu3byo
14 hours ago
23 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
Rab McCullough to headline Greatest Hits night
belfastmediagroup.com/rab-mccullough…
via
@ATownNews
14 hours ago
23 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
#FridayNightSoccer
Aston Villa v Everton FC Köln v Borussia Dortmund Granada v Sevilla Morton v Partick
#BTTS
pa…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
14 hours ago
23 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@MckProperty
: Says it all really about our Top quality Sales service
pic.twitter.com/WgkhOGt5De
15 hours ago
23 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
#PG
coupon from
@SPGBETTING
has dropped for the weekend. Acca 33-1 Quad 16-1 Overs 30-1 BTTS pays 18-1 Score 2…
19 hours ago
23 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@evansms
: Randal McDonnell’s pub quiz let’s be havin’ ye!
pic.twitter.com/cDrl1PMQXi
19 hours ago
23 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@BBCSPORTNI
: WHAT. A. GOAL!!! Shayne Lavery ............ Linfield 3-1 Qarabag (L) WATCH LIVE ▶️
bbc.in/31XGOre
LISTEN ▶️ 📻 @…
1 day ago
22 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Live in The Devenish The Adventures Saturday 31st August
#WestBelfastGreatestHits
youtube.com/watch?v=PR1HUS…
Bu…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 day ago
22 August 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Randal McDonnell’s pub quiz let’s be havin’ ye!
pic.twitter.com/cDrl1PMQXi
1 day ago
22 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@stcolmshs
: Well done to all our pupils on their fantastic GCSE results! Pics:
@ATownNews
pic.twitter.com/YBaefc1T76
1 day ago
22 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FootballVines
: This is a sport called Sepak Takraw and it is absolutely mental! 🤯
pic.twitter.com/N8k99jot1z
2 days ago
22 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/YhVLqt3zuN
2 days ago
22 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/YhVLqt3zuN
2 days ago
22 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/YhVLqt3zuN
2 days ago
22 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NualaMcAllister
: Another shooting and incident of violence is totally wrong. It is frightening to hear about more guns on our streets.…
2 days ago
22 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ardoynegac
: Today is the 136th anniversary of Charles J Kickham who our club is proudly named in honour of.
#GAA
#History
https://t.co/…
2 days ago
22 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NorthCityBC
: North City Business Centre (NCBC) was very pleased yesterday to host William Humphrey, MLA, and Belfast City Councillor F…
2 days ago
22 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ThomasHogg88
: Best wishes to the Cloughfern Young Conquerors for their first annual charity football tournament on Saturday. All of the…
2 days ago
22 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@fiona_ferg
: Horrified this morning to hear of another shooting in Belfast, this time in Ardoyne. Those who wield the 'punishment' guns…
2 days ago
22 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ardoynegac
: 15 people in the last 10 days have taken their lives in Belfast. We encourage everyone to talk to someone if they need to.…
2 days ago
22 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ardoynegac
: Great write up in this weeks
@NorthBelfastNew
on our Junior Championship game tomorrow night against
@EireOgGAC
#GAA
https:…
2 days ago
22 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@ardoynegac
: Great write up in this weeks
@NorthBelfastNew
on our Junior Championship game tomorrow night against
@EireOgGAC
#GAA
https:…
2 days ago
22 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: BREAKING: Police investigating a shooting incident in Ardoyne tonight. A man in his forties has been taken to hospital…
2 days ago
21 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@ATownNews
: 15 people in the last 10 days have taken their lives in Belfast, heartbreaking figure. Our thoughts and prayers go out to a…
2 days ago
21 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@LoveIrishBoxing
: Cracking fight #2 announced for Celtic Clash 9 in Belfast on October 12 as Belfast’s Stephen Webb
@webber9519
faces Du…
2 days ago
21 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@mickconlan11
: This is one of the saddest stats I’ve read about my city 😢 my thoughts and prayers go out to all the family’s. Truly hear…
2 days ago
21 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: West Belfast’s Greatest Hits – Order Tickets now at
belfastmediagroup.com/product/west-b…
via
@ATownNews
@Neekyatn
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
2 days ago
21 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: 15 people in the last 10 days have taken their lives in Belfast, heartbreaking figure. Our thoughts and prayers go out to a…
2 days ago
21 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@emmasloan
: The front page of this weeks Andersonstown News is heartbreaking and this is truly devastating for all of these poor familie…
2 days ago
21 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@mrfixitstips
: After last night's 10-fold winner, we go again tonight & tomorrow. 3 games from the Championship and 7 in the Europa. P…
2 days ago
21 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
15 people in the last 10 days have taken their lives in Belfast, heartbreaking figure. Our thoughts and prayers go…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
21 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: Countdown to greatest event of the summer
belfastmediagroup.com/countdown-to-g…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@newbelfast
@Neekyatn
3 days ago
21 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Heartbreaking
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
this week
@UpperAndersons
@squinteratn
@newbelfast
@andreemurphy
https://t.co/GWJvJDW8…
3 days ago
21 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: LISTEN to the brilliant
@herobelfast
this afternoon on
@U105radio
. Our very own Seamie O'Neill is on (3.30) talking about th…
3 days ago
21 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Hell yeah! 🤘
twitter.com/foofighters/st…
5 days ago
19 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Harsh red? Was it deliberate?
6 days ago
18 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
‘Fighting man’ Sullivan riding the wave in the paid ranks
belfastmediagroup.com/fighting-man-s…
@sullivan_damien
@espn
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 weeks ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan and Ruiz make weight ahead of sold-out showdown
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-and-rui…
pic.twitter.com/yQ2o0lQ2xL
3 weeks ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McComb confident he will roar to victory against ‘Le Lion’
belfastmediagroup.com/mccomb-confide…
@sugarseantl
@espn
@MTKGlobal
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 weeks ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Meli planning to build title momentum
belfastmediagroup.com/meli-planning-…
@MTKGlobal
@trboxing
@FeileBelfast
@ATownNews
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 weeks ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Talking over for Conlan and Ruiz ahead of Féile blockbuster
belfastmediagroup.com/talking-over-f…
pic.twitter.com/Wy6iGlVYVU
3 weeks ago
01 August 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by