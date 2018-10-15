Relax and reset at the Slieve Donard

AN invitation to indulge in an afternoon of post summer skin restoration was readily accepted by this reporter at the luxurious Slieve Donard Resort and Spa.

With the last of the summer wardrobe packed away, spa clients were filing through the spa doors in buttoned up jackets, hats and scarfs keen to comfort their bodies in the resort’s numerous heady packages of rest and relaxation. I was booked into try their Interstellar Relaxation Experience with the package tailored to leave the senses ‘other worldly’.

A warm welcome was extended at the spa entrance as my battered Converse were taken away to be swiftly replaced with a cosy pair of slippers. After changing I met with my therapist for the afternoon, Leanne, who explained that the experience would entail a pressure point foot massage, hot stone back, neck and shoulder massage, regenerating jasmine infused facial with warming Space Mask and to finish a chance to sip over a glass of flora jasmine tea.

Having an almost 20-month- year-old son, bag, baggage, pram, and the everyday ‘essentials’ to cover that role, my back and shoulders were in dire need of a serious overhaul and I was more than happy to let Leanne knead, massage and crack away at the numerous knots accumulated over the past two years.

Having chose a detoxifying body oil for the duration of the treatment, Leanne explained that the ingredients would still be working their magic 24 hours after, so Monday could be faced head on. Combining the very finest in the Spa’s renowned ESPA range, Leanne used the Optimal Skin Procleanser which acts as a cleaner, exfoliator and mask for visibly radiant skin, hydrating cleansing milk and from their age-defying range – which I was all for – the Tri-Active Advanced Instant Facial with the Regenerating Face Treatment Oil and Lift and Firm Mask.

The treatment was further complimented with a pressure point foot massage and application of the very latest in beauty utopia, the self heating Spacemask, which works to relieve tiredness, eye strain and many other ‘earthly tensions’.

ESPA’s Pink Hair and Scalp Mask was then applied to enhance the Tibetan scalp massage. By this stage I was wondering how I was going to get off the bed such was my relaxed state and as Leanne handed me a glass of flora jasmine and rose tea I felt completely chilled.

The chance to enjoy the spa facilities – not too mention the spectacular scenery – is another added bonus of the treatment and helps to suspend the fact you have to return to reality before the end of the day.

We are all guilty of not making enough time for ourselves in modern society with many of us trying and in many cases failing to find the right mix of work/life balance. The Spa at Slieve Donard’s staff, therapists and especially their autumn Interstellar package ensure that those who partake, their minds and bodies are transported to a better place – for a few hours at least.

The Interstellar Relaxation autumn day spa experience runs until November 30. The treatment is priced at £110 Monday-Friday at the Culloden Spa or £120 at the Slieve Donard Spa. A £30 supplement applies for Saturday and Sundays at both Spas. For more information telephone 028 43726166.

