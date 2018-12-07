Reds’ supporters urged to donate to festive food bank

THE North Belfast Advice Partnership are encouraging Cliftonville supporters to donate to this year’s food bank appeal this weekend.

Fans are invited to bring items with them to Solitude on Saturday ahead of Cliftonville’s Danske Bank Premiership fixture against Glenavon (kick-off 3pm).

Items will be gathered by staff from North Belfast Advice Partnership at a specially-designed area near the Solitude turnstiles. The goods will then be donated to the Partnership for further distribution to those in need in the local area, with the organisation appreciative of the opportunity to make up Christmas hampers and prepare for 2019 with the support of Cliftonville FC.

A spokesperson for Cliftonville FC said: “Since the food bank’s establishment in 2014, NBAP have assisted over 600 families with crisis intervention food parcels and a further 300-plus families with Christmas hampers, distributing in excess of 8,000 meals to households in North Belfast.

“This ensures struggling families are able to have three well-balanced, nutritional meals per day while many of them are experiencing emotional, health or financial problems.

“This year will ensure more families than ever before can be reached and Cliftonville FC are pleased to once again lend our backing to this very worthy cause.

“In addition to the forthcoming collection, we would urge our fans to make their own regular donations – no matter how big or small – to ensure that those around us who need our help can benefit from it.”

Items can also be donated at Wolfhill Centre (Ligoniel), Ardoyne Association (Etna Drive), Ashton Centre (Churchill Street), Tar Isteach (Antrim Road), Vine Centre (Crumlin Road) and Ballysillan Community Forum (Crumlin Road).

