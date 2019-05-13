Raymond now a step closer in inquest fight

VICTIMS campaigner Raymond McCord has moved a step closer in his fight to secure an inquest into his son’s death over 21 years ago.

Raymond Jr was killed when he was beaten to death before his body was dumped at a quarry in November 1997.

The killing of the 22-year-old was carried out by a UVF gang based in the Mount Vernon estate.

In 2007 a major Police Ombudsman investigation established Special Branch officers colluded with the gang behind Raymond Jr’s murder and a series of other killings.

The High Court have now formally granted Raymond McCord leave to apply for a judicial review over claims the ongoing delay breaches human rights.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Raymond is hoping an inquest for his son will be a breakthrough for other victims of Troubles-related deaths.

“This is the first time such a decision has been made and this could help hundreds of victims and families like ourselves.

“I am optimistic. As a family, we have waited far too long for an inquest.

“This is not a political or religious issue. It is a personal and family issue. Every victim in this country is entitled to an inquest.”

A full hearing has been listed for June.

Please follow and like us: