Police release image of suspect in Glider halt damage inquiry

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to Glider halts in West Belfast in January.

Officers are investigating incidents of criminal damage to Glider halts outside two schools – the stop at Beechview Park outside Coláiste Feirste and the Stewartstown Road outside St Genevieve’s. The attacks took place at 1am and 1.30am on New Year’s Day.

Constable McMullan said: “Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to ticketing machines at Glider halts in West Belfast.

“These acts of vandalism not only inconveniences the transport provider, they also inconvenience local communities who suffer as a result.

“We have been conducting an investigation into these incidents and are now releasing a CCTV image of a man we believe can help us with our enquiries.

“I would ask this individual, or anyone who believes they know who this is, to contact police at Woodbourne station on 101, quoting reference number 1162 of 01/01/19.”

