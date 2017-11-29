Police re-issue appeal over fatal city centre collsion

1 SHARES Share Tweet

POLICE have re-issued their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Belfast city centre last week.

48-year-old Lorraine Burrows died as a result of the one-vehicle collision that occurred in the Great Victoria Street/Wellwood Street area at around 8am on Tuesday, November 21.

Inspector David Gibson said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at approximately 8am on Tuesday, 21 November and may have witnessed this incident to contact police.

“I would also appeal to any motorist who has a dashcam in their vehicle that may have recorded this collision to also contact Police. We can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, please quote reference 198 21/11/17.”