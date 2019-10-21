Pipe-bomb device found in West Belfast

SINN Féin Councillor Arder Carson has hit out at those responsible for leaving a pipe bomb in a West Belfast street.

Homes were evacuated in Falcarragh Drive in Lenadoon and the immediate area cordoned off following the discovery of a pipe bomb-type device on Sunday. The PSNI say the device has now been removed for forensic examination to determine if it was viable.

Mr Carson said those responsible “have no support from the local community”.

“Yet again, we can see people’s lives in the heart of West Belfast disrupted,” he said. “What cause this serves, nobody knows. These communities don’t want it – they’ve asked people who are involved in this type of incident to get off their backs and let them live in peace.”

Police have appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them.

Please follow and like us: