Online October 24, 2018

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, October 24

Local artist Margaret McCann with Kevin Morrison of Féile an Phobail putting the finishing touches to halloween characters for the Féile Halloween parade Local artist Margaret McCann with Kevin Morrison of Féile an Phobail putting the finishing touches to halloween characters for the Féile Halloween parade
By Thomas McMullan
