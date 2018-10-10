Folow us on social media

Online October 10, 2018

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, October 10

Holy Cross Primary School girls Chloe, Ellie Rose and Cliona trying out the new welly boot holder made by Men's Shed and delivered to the school Holy Cross Primary School girls Chloe, Ellie Rose and Cliona trying out the new welly boot holder made by Men's Shed and delivered to the school
By Thomas McMullan
