Online November 28, 2018

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, November 28

Padraig Pearses GAC gala evening at Áras Mhic Reachtain on the Antrim Road as Pearses 1968 Antrim Senior Football Champions reunited to celebrate their 50th anniversary Padraig Pearses GAC gala evening at Áras Mhic Reachtain on the Antrim Road as Pearses 1968 Antrim Senior Football Champions reunited to celebrate their 50th anniversary
By Jim Corr
