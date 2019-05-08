Folow us on social media

Online May 8, 2019

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, May 8

A new image of slain journalist Lyra McKee on a hoarding in Kent Street is attracting a lot of attention A new image of slain journalist Lyra McKee on a hoarding in Kent Street is attracting a lot of attention
By Thomas McMullan
