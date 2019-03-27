Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
March 27, 2019
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, March 27
A second-hand shop on the Springfield Road
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Rafferty crowned Glor Tíre winner
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
First time in Ibiza (Santa Eulalia, early 80s) extended English family of 10/12 people of all ages came in the bar…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 hours ago
28 March 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
Border Country
@BBCnireland
bit of a curate’s egg. Great archive, not sure how much on the border, tbh. Takeaway…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 hours ago
28 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@squinteratn
: This week’s
@thefelonsclub
ad in
@ATownNews
- where’s the outreach, lads? Ulster can’t take much more https://t.co/3rPYvFr…
7 hours ago
27 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@CelticFC
:
#CelticFC
today announced that striker
@Leighgriff09
will be returning to the club this week to commence fitness and performa…
7 hours ago
27 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@AoNISC_Travel
: We were given an Opinion piece in today's Belfast Telegraph and a chance to defend the good reputation of Northern Irela…
7 hours ago
27 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@sweetirishf
: 😂😂 Even the subtitles have had enough of the DUP Nigel dodds leader of the D You Pee 😂😂😂
pic.twitter.com/KCIirHRNqv
7 hours ago
27 March 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
- Alexa, tell me the one thing that could have happened in the Commons tonight that would see trebles all round ami…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
7 hours ago
27 March 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@FeileBelfast
: The Féile an Phobail August
#cribbyworldcup2019
atmosphere around the City is definitely heating up with some areas alrea…
8 hours ago
27 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: The Féile an Phobail August
#cribbyworldcup2019
atmosphere around the City is definitely heating up with some areas alrea…
9 hours ago
27 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Kevgamblefeile
:
@Petesypear
@ATownNews
@HarryBeag
@FeileBelfast
@FailteFeirste
@bakersf71
@barrabest
@angie_mervyn
@BelfastLive
@PaulMa…
9 hours ago
27 March 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@Kevgamblefeile
:
@Petesypear
@ATownNews
@HarryBeag
@FeileBelfast
@FailteFeirste
@bakersf71
@barrabest
@angie_mervyn
@BelfastLive
@PaulMa…
9 hours ago
27 March 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
:
@HarryBeag
@FeileBelfast
@FailteFeirste
@bakersf71
@Kevgamblefeile
@barrabest
@angie_mervyn
@BelfastLive
@PaulMaskeyMP
@ATow…
9 hours ago
27 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@HarryBeag
: Bones is taking it very serious ... That’s Team Divis up & running for the
@FeileBelfast
World Cribby Championships! @F…
9 hours ago
27 March 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
Mobiles can be dangerous
facebook.com/punters.guide/…
9 hours ago
27 March 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@Carra23
: At least we got a result in Europe! And our front two didn’t promise the NHS 350 million!!
twitter.com/paddypower/sta…
10 hours ago
27 March 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@wackyj67
: Fella hailing a taxi to take a urine sample to the Royal 1981.
pic.twitter.com/MfLerIP6jj
11 hours ago
27 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@MartinDoyleIT
: A large number of Catholic refugees from Belfast arriving in Dublin, where they were quartered in Marlborough Hall. June…
11 hours ago
27 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week's
#FrontPage
Paper will be on sale on Thursday morning! Local news, sport and much more.
#CommunityPaper
…
11 hours ago
27 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's
#FrontPage
Paper will be on sale on Thursday morning! Local news, sport and much more.…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
12 hours ago
27 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@mcadam_rob
: Breaking: swan trapped in The Waterworks, North Belfast, rescued by
@belfastcc
workers after call by a member of the public…
12 hours ago
27 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@puntersg
: FREE BETS ARE BACK! Free £5 Matched
@SPGBETTING
Bet on any LIVE Premier League game in this week's
@ATownNews
and @NorthBelfa…
12 hours ago
27 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@SFNorthBelfast
: Our Oldpark & Castle DEA candidates for Belfast City Council where at City Hall this afternoon submitting their nominat…
12 hours ago
27 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@wackyj67
: Fella hailing a taxi to take a urine sample to the Royal 1981.
pic.twitter.com/MfLerIP6jj
13 hours ago
27 March 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@PaddySisyphus
: Got to hand it to
@krishgm
for this exemplary
#c4news
intro for thick Tory charlatan Ben Bradley MP. https://t.co/c6xjxx…
15 hours ago
27 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@paul_clarke
: My dad's never used a cashpoint. I've never eaten a Subway. What's the most ordinary thing you've never done (and are poss…
15 hours ago
27 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: FREE BETS ARE BACK! Free £5 Matched
@SPGBETTING
Bet on any LIVE Premier League game in this week's
@ATownNews
and @NorthBelfa…
15 hours ago
27 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
#FrontPage
of the
@ATownNews
Paper will be hitting front doors and shops after 5pm tonight. 96 pages of local ne…
16 hours ago
27 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
#FrontPage
of the
@ATownNews
Paper will be hitting front doors and shops after 5pm tonight. 96 pages of local ne…
16 hours ago
27 March 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@PSNITraffic
: Update - Motorists are advised that the Newry Road, Armagh is closed in both directions following a report of a gas leak c…
18 hours ago
27 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Great idea this and it's really happening - leading from the front 🤨.
@squinteratn
@ATownNews
@FeileBelfast
@bakersf71
@Pad…
1 day ago
26 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
What's going on here? Ireland were actually quite entertaining there
1 day ago
26 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
2 days ago
26 March 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Oh me oh my
#Kilkenny
pic.twitter.com/r6Q35c76MF
2 days ago
25 March 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@TheBridge1859
: Leinster VS Ulster 2 Tickets to the game 4 Pints of
@Heineken_IE
2 Match Day Burgers 1
#MatchDaySorted
Follow & RT fo…
3 days ago
25 March 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@CrumlinStarFC
: Just when you think it can't get any better..... 📆 Tuesday 2nd April 📍 Holm Park, Armagh ⌚ 7.45pm A supporters bus w…
4 days ago
24 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@SFNorthBelfast
: We are delighted that the motion to fly the rainbow flag during pride, brought forward by our own
@mecca3ie
has been ag…
6 days ago
22 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's 'Community in Focus', we profile
@NorthWestCare
who have moved to brand new premises at Jennymount C…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
22 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@JamesConnollyVC
: Áras Uí Chonghaile makes front page of tomorrow's
@ATownNews
It's now only 4 weeks to go until we open our doors to…
1 week ago
20 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: The
@ATownNews
Best of the West 2019 continues to break records 100,000 ONLINE VOTES for
#BOTW19
in first 4 days Vote now fo…
1 week ago
20 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
Hitting front doors and local shops after 5pm tonight.
#LocaNews
#LocalSport
#CommunityN…
1 week ago
20 March 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@Irelandcricket
: Eight years ago today! Who can forget this,
@KevinOBrien113
! 👏👏👏
#BackingGreen
☘🏏
pic.twitter.com/SnVp9GuID3
4 weeks ago
02 March 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons ready to make their mark insists captain, McCann
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-ready…
pic.twitter.com/dsxM66Bv4T
1 month ago
15 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McBride issues rallying cry ahead of vital Leitrim clash
belfastmediagroup.com/mcbride-issues…
pic.twitter.com/lvakEW7Ddn
2 months ago
07 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Naomh Éanna stalwart Curran dreaming of Croker appearance
belfastmediagroup.com/naomh-eanna-st…
pic.twitter.com/0EpgLqQBsO
2 months ago
17 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons finish McKenna Cup with Ranch victory as league campaign looms
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-finis…
pic.twitter.com/9T89GJsbrG
3 months ago
10 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
4 months ago
15 November 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by