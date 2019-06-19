Folow us on social media

Sign up to our mailing list

Place your family notice
Online June 19, 2019

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, June 19

Top of the Class: Kevin McArevey, Principal of Holy Cross Boys' Primary School in Ardoyne, takes the lead as he brought the pupils on a visit to Cullen's Circus in the grounds of the school Top of the Class: Kevin McArevey, Principal of Holy Cross Boys' Primary School in Ardoyne, takes the lead as he brought the pupils on a visit to Cullen's Circus in the grounds of the school
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us: