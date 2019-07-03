Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
July 3, 2019
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, July 3
Cartwheeling for joy as school ends and summer begins at the Naomh Eanna Cul Camp in Glengormley
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
A fascinating life re-lived through poetry collection
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FeileBelfast
: 🚨FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 BIG STEP UP FOR CONLAN!
@mickconlan11
will fight WBC Latino featherweight king Diego Alberto Ruiz…
10 minutes ago
03 July 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@jamiestantonian
: The Hapsburgs there playing the long game.
pic.twitter.com/UN0btLDfzx
13 minutes ago
03 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: JOHN MCDONNELL MP TO DELIVER FÉILE JAMES CONNOLLY LECTURE We are delighted to announce that British Labour Party Shadow…
30 minutes ago
03 July 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@Alan__Field
:
@squinteratn
@UlsterNational1
@LADFLEG
@OrangeOrder
No balls. Draft dodger.
31 minutes ago
03 July 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
The reaction to Flegory Campbell's suggestion of 'inclusive events' to mark the centenary of partition are a perfec…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 hour ago
03 July 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
Tougher fight alright for
@mickconlan11
twitter.com/FeileBelfast/s…
1 hour ago
03 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: 🚨FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 BIG STEP UP FOR CONLAN!
@mickconlan11
will fight WBC Latino featherweight king Diego Alberto Ruiz…
2 hours ago
03 July 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
I wonder if
@barrabest
qualifies for West Belfast citizenship...
twitter.com/squinteratn/st…
2 hours ago
03 July 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
Battle not the bottle? Here's a rest break during the Mini-Twelfth. Surely the Orange should be telling its members…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
03 July 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
Our Usual Betting Advice ➡️ Bet what you can afford, do not chase losses. Follow our betting motto of bet small, wi…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 hours ago
03 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@JamesConnollyVC
: Workers Rights Advice Clinic Thursday 4th July, 6-8pm Áras Uí Chonghaile Offering support and advice regarding employ…
4 hours ago
03 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@squinteratn
: Writing in
@ATownNews
this week,
@andreemurphy
brings – as she so often does – an insight and empathy into the victims deb…
4 hours ago
03 July 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
Afternoon
#Singles
and
#Trixie
bet 2-1 The Vollan (16:20 Worcester) 10-3 Forever A Lady (16:00 Musselburgh) 5-2 W…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 hours ago
03 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: RELATIVES FOR JUSTICE - COLLUSION: THE END GAME ▪️St Mary’s University College ▪️Fri 2nd Aug 5pm ▪️Mark McGovern will dis…
5 hours ago
03 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Make sure
@ATownNews
get exclusive M
@PaddyTierney21
@FeileBelfast
#BackPage
twitter.com/mickconlan11/s…
16 hours ago
02 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@CarlJWhyte
: After last night's debate
@belfastcc
& media reports in the last few days, it's clear there is huge confusion among politic…
18 hours ago
02 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
That concludes
@belfastcc
July meeting... that special debate on flags five hours ago seems like a long time ago.
2 days ago
01 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Final motion of the night by
@oharamal
of the
@GreenPartyNI
pic.twitter.com/5XNlOQX6Jc
2 days ago
01 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@cmcparland91
:
@fiona_ferg
proposal now on Glyphosate-based weedkiller to be banned
pic.twitter.com/Bzm4xlM5NW
2 days ago
01 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT
@naomhtreasaclg
and
@Davitts1912
have won a dramatic Junior B Hurling Championship clash against
@Naomh_Una_clg
2-13 to 4-5
2 days ago
01 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
HT at
@naomhtreasaclg
and
@Davitts1912
lead
@Naomh_Una_clg
2-6 to 1-4 in the
@AontroimGAA
Junior B Hurling Championship
2 days ago
01 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
First Championship game of 2019 this evening between
@Davitts1912
and
@Naomh_Una_clg
. Sunglasses and rain jacket at the ready!
2 days ago
01 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@TyroneGAALive
: DOUBLE HEADER CONFIRMED ⚪️🔴 Our Senior & Under 20 Footballers will both play Cavan as part of a double header this Satu…
2 days ago
01 July 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Everyone doing ok there? Tough at the top
2 days ago
01 July 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Stockholm’s
@NobelPrize
museum is small but does a good job at covering the history of the gong. Was impressed the…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
01 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@ArmaghI
: Road bowls: O'Reilly books place in the Men's Senior Ulster Final -
armaghi.com/sport/road-bow…
2 days ago
01 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@CahairOKane1
: The draw for round 4 and how the Super 8s will then look, including fixtures
#GAA
pic.twitter.com/hXyOmjJMOD
2 days ago
01 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@SprinWestrock72
: Article in this week's
@ATownNews
from springhill westrock massacre campaign group calling on the general public to ma…
5 days ago
28 June 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@MrThain
: So I decided to rip up the front lawn and plant a meadow. The neighbours think I’m nuts, but it’s finally coming to life! 🦔 🌷…
5 days ago
28 June 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@squinteratn
: West Belfast, wake up. Ditto South and East. North Belfast is leaving us in the ha'penny place. Here are the
@FeileBelfast
…
6 days ago
27 June 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ardoynegac
: Great coverage of our North Belfast Cribby Championship in this weeks North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
. Thanks to all w…
6 days ago
27 June 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: RIP to a brave young woman who inspired all around her.
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@mickconlan11
@West_Belfast
@Neekyatn
@squin…
6 days ago
27 June 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@TheFigen
: Good day to all! Old fashion but gold ingenuity! 👌☺️
pic.twitter.com/JxMje7BvMp
6 days ago
27 June 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Let's do this!
#Glastonbury2019
pic.twitter.com/gznnyEErkR
1 week ago
25 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Family Notices can be placed online from the comfort of your home/office and also receive 10% discount. Simply log…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 week ago
25 June 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Dublin clearly aren't arsed; Meath can't shoot fish in a barrel; gaff half empty. Welcome to the future. Aren't I a bundle of joy today?
1 week ago
23 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Looking for a local Electrician, Joiner, Plumber etc, check out our online service directory. We also offer an adve…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
18 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Don't forget Family Notices for this weeks edition need to be in before 12 noon tomorrow No need to leave comfort o…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
18 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now!
#FrontPage
@SPGBETTING
Matched Bets for US Open and Royal Ascot inside!…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 weeks ago
13 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Remember it's Father's Day this Sunday. Place a greeting in our paper for just £5 Or a Fathers Day Blessing to reme…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 weeks ago
10 June 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@MeaveofConnaugh
: When O’Kelly was excavating Newgrange in 1962, local people told him of some association with the rising sun. He disco…
3 weeks ago
09 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ArdoyneYC
: When Young People do wrong it’s so easy to point the finger, but days like today we should be so proud of them. Painting out…
4 weeks ago
07 June 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@DavidMohan99
: Saturday Sportzine: Antrim v Tyrone; Celtic Clash 8 and Windsor Tennis
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
1 month ago
25 May 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@wackyj67
: U2 at Botanic Gardens 1997.
pic.twitter.com/DLUblqHhML
1 month ago
24 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week's paper is on sale now! Local news, sport and much more! Also, check out our Best of the North 2019 finalist…
1 month ago
23 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
: With sorrow we learn of the passing of former player, mentor & committee member Liam Hamill. Liam won 6hurling & 2foo…
2 months ago
16 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Your Saturday Sportzine Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
2 months ago
11 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
A late Willowbank goal to put the icing on the cake. 6-2 it finishes as Willowcank claim the Cochrane Corry Cup to…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 months ago
09 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Willowbank GK a little too casual and gifts amus Firzsimons a consolation. 5-2
2 months ago
09 May 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by