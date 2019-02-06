Folow us on social media

Online February 6, 2019

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, February 6

Players from Naomh Éanna GAC pop into St Bernards Primary School in Glengormley to get a great big send-off as the local team prepares for the big game against Kilcummin on Saturday – the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship final
By Mark Jones
