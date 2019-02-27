Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
February 27, 2019
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, February 27
St Michael's Nursery School pupil Cormac releases a robin during a bird-ringing day hosted by Aidan Crean to show the children what wonderful birds they have in their back gardens
By Mark Jones
Please follow and like us:
Credit where credit’s due as Rosaleen travels afar
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
Question for colleagues. It’s Desmond de Silva, lower case ‘d’. If you’re writing ‘de’ as first word in a headline…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 hour ago
27 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
"WE'VE WON" -
@johnfinucane
#BOTW19
Nominations enter final week.
@mickconlan11
to fight…
2 hours ago
27 February 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@lisaocarroll
: And this corker "Despite communications from the Government, there is little evidence that businesses are preparing in ea…
2 hours ago
27 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
"WE'VE WON" -
@johnfinucane
#BOTW19
Nominations enter final week.
@mickconlan11
to fight…
2 hours ago
27 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@WestBelfastPB
: Don't forget to drop in today from 3pm - 8pm if you have any suggestions to help plan safer, healthier journeys for cycl…
2 hours ago
27 February 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
James Tennyson vacates the Commonwealth super-featherweight title and will campaign at 135lbs going forward. Hardly…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
27 February 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
"WE'VE WON" -
@johnfinucane
#BOTW19
Nominations enter final week.
@mickconlan11
to fight…
2 hours ago
27 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
"WE'VE WON" -
@johnfinucane
#BOTW19
Nominations enter final week.
@mickconlan11
to fight…
2 hours ago
27 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
"WE'VE WON" -
@johnfinucane
#BOTW19
Nominations enter final week.…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
27 February 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
A telling pointer to who’s reporting/reflecting and who’s crazily spinning: choose a Twitter account, follow their…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
27 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@Kateymcphee
: Momentous day for my family and me with the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruling in our favour on all counts. The British G…
3 hours ago
27 February 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
John Finucane says his family didn't ask for a public inquiry. Lot of people have already resorted in desperation t…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 hours ago
27 February 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Latest
#CheltenhamFestival
odds from
@SPGBETTING
Matched £5 bets in
@ATownNews
and
@NorthBelfastNew
starting next week. PG 4…
3 hours ago
27 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
Southampton Kilmarnock Barcelona Chelsea
#WednesdayBets
#Quad
pays 19/1
4 hours ago
27 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Latest
#CheltenhamFestival
odds from
@SPGBETTING
Matched £5 bets in
@ATownNews
and
@NorthBelfastNew
starting next week. PG 4…
4 hours ago
27 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
Latest
#CheltenhamFestival
odds from
@SPGBETTING
Matched £5 bets in
@ATownNews
and
@NorthBelfastNew
starting next…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 hours ago
27 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: All the latest for the
#CheltenhamFestival
on our newsletter. Updated prices following yesterday's news on Le Richebourg…
4 hours ago
27 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@johnfinucane
: We have won! The British Govt. now knows that it cannot conceal the truth any longer. Today they have been told this by t…
4 hours ago
27 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@johnfinucane
: We have won! The British Govt. now knows that it cannot conceal the truth any longer. Today they have been told this by t…
4 hours ago
27 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@johnfinucane
: We have won! The British Govt. now knows that it cannot conceal the truth any longer. Today they have been told this by t…
4 hours ago
27 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@TrollFootball
: Klopp be like...
pic.twitter.com/CRKxnodqY5
5 hours ago
27 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, February 27
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
5 hours ago
27 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Credit where credit’s due as Rosaleen travels afar
belfastmediagroup.com/credit-where-c…
via
@ATownNews
5 hours ago
27 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Trade unionist movement launch in Belfast
belfastmediagroup.com/trade-unionist…
via
@ATownNews
5 hours ago
27 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: I blame Brexit
pic.twitter.com/um5Y8uBOE8
17 hours ago
26 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@richard_kaputt
: John Bercow here, sounding like he’s been slain in a Megadrive game
pic.twitter.com/NbXlwee6hG
17 hours ago
26 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Not a Neil Lennon fan at all but a shrewd appointment in the short term. Steve Clarke next season please!
twitter.com/celticfc/statu…
20 hours ago
26 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@ATownNews
: Sign up to our
#DailyBelfast
newsletter (takes 5 seconds) at
belfastmediagroup.us9.list-manage.com/subscribe/post…
News/Sport/Features/Platforms and much…
2 days ago
25 February 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
That Chelsea manager is off the radar
3 days ago
24 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@TheSullis
: Sari to the Chelsea keeper
pic.twitter.com/6mfrwTTsrI
3 days ago
24 February 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Penos in the soccerball
3 days ago
24 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
We'll settle for 0-0 now. . .
3 days ago
24 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT at Solitude and
@NewingtonFC
edge a close battle with
@Sport_leisure1
2-1
4 days ago
23 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
NBN SPORT: We preview the crucial Intermediate Premier League battle between
@NewingtonFC
and
@Sport_leisure1
(Satu…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
22 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's 'Community in Focus', we report on Rosaleen Bradley from
@NewingtonC_U
who recently visited The Gamb…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
22 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Ardoyne shop fronts are to get a new lease of life thanks to a funding boost. Full story in this week's paper!…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
22 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Local councillor
@CllrRyanMurphy
has condemned further fly-tipping at a known dumping hotspot in Ligoniel.
pic.twitter.com/vxCmDu6RCJ
5 days ago
22 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Tributes in this week's paper to Brendan Brown, founder of Oldpark funeral director P.J Brown
pic.twitter.com/hVHCiM3Fb6
5 days ago
22 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Paul grapples with our legacy of pain
belfastmediagroup.com/paul-grapples-…
via
@ATownNews
5 days ago
22 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
:
#DailyBelfastNews
Springhill Massacre Families to relaunch their campaign in fight for truth and justice https://t.co/Ltsqyc…
1 week ago
20 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: The nomination process for
#BOTW19
has never been bigger. Thousands have flooded in over the first 6 days We have added a 'n…
1 week ago
20 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
:
@david_voyle
@squinteratn
@MarieCurieNI
@West_Belfast
@HuhtamakiGroup
@MckProperty
@OrtusBusiness
@puntersg
@cmcparland91
@C…
1 week ago
20 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons ready to make their mark insists captain, McCann
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-ready…
pic.twitter.com/dsxM66Bv4T
2 weeks ago
15 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McBride issues rallying cry ahead of vital Leitrim clash
belfastmediagroup.com/mcbride-issues…
pic.twitter.com/lvakEW7Ddn
3 weeks ago
07 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Naomh Éanna stalwart Curran dreaming of Croker appearance
belfastmediagroup.com/naomh-eanna-st…
pic.twitter.com/0EpgLqQBsO
1 month ago
17 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons finish McKenna Cup with Ranch victory as league campaign looms
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-finis…
pic.twitter.com/9T89GJsbrG
2 months ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Do you live in the Ardoyne or NewLodge areas? Do you have ideas on how we can help your community to thrive away from p…
2 months ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@LAPDHQ
: On this Christmas Eve, we too would like to acknowledge our partners at
@NYPDnews
for their continued partnership-they’ll alway…
2 months ago
24 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@NYPDnews
: On this Christmas Eve, we’d like to acknowledge our partners at
@LAPDHQ
who have been working with us to protect Christmas si…
2 months ago
24 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: A very merry and peaceful Christmas to all of our staff, friends, followers, supporters, funders and partners. We will…
2 months ago
22 December 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
3 months ago
15 November 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by