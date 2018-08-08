Folow us on social media

Online August 8, 2018

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, August 8

Jasmin Ojo and Nevaeh Commander enjoy 'A Day at the Beach' as the Star Neighbourhood Centre transformed into a beach for the New Lodge Festival
By Staff Reporter
