Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
August 8, 2018
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, August 8
Jasmin Ojo and Nevaeh Commander enjoy ‘A Day at the Beach’ as the Star Neighbourhood Centre transformed into a beach for the New Lodge Festival
By Staff Reporter
Please follow and like us:
RFJ welcome Labour Party councillor to St Mary’s University College as part of Féile programme
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: BREAKING BETTING NEWS - The
#PG
have teamed up with local layers,
@SPGBETTING
to giveaway £5 Matched bets for the new Premier…
50 minutes ago
08 August 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@nadeems_23
:
@NadineDorries
pic.twitter.com/EpXol03hhF
2 hours ago
08 August 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@LizClements
:
#r4today
John Humphrys yesterday: "Boris is Boris." John Humphrys today: "typically colourful language." The desperation t…
2 hours ago
08 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@WestSpend
: Andersonstown businesses! It isn’t too late to opt-in to the
#WestSpend
initiative and join us in the Summer Fair. PM us now…
2 hours ago
08 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: BREAKING BETTING NEWS - The
#PG
have teamed up with local layers,
@SPGBETTING
to giveaway £5 Matched bets for the new Premier…
2 hours ago
08 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: BREAKING BETTING NEWS - The
#PG
have teamed up with local layers,
@SPGBETTING
to giveaway £5 Matched bets for the new Premier…
2 hours ago
08 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: A fantastic discussion this morning in Falls Road Library with
@goQradio
DJ
@radiostephen
Discussing memories of growin…
2 hours ago
08 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
BREAKING BETTING NEWS - The
#PG
have teamed up with local layers,
@SPGBETTING
to giveaway £5 Matched bets for the n…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
08 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: All your GUARANTEED early prices and offers for the UK and Irish Racing today!
#Brighton
- Good to Firm (Firm in places)…
2 hours ago
08 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Exclusive footage of car being towed on Falls Road as BRT clamp down
@GerryCarrollPBP
@PaulMaskeyMP
@cllrtimattwood
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 hours ago
08 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
2.30 Sir Victor @ 10/11 3.50 Reverend Jacobs @ 5/6 4.00 Come On Come On @ 9/4 4.20 Classic Pursuit @ 5/2
#WinTrebles
#WinQuad
3 hours ago
08 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Your Daily Belfast, Wednesday 8th August -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/62IzGDYK8T
4 hours ago
08 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@CCU32challenge
: UTV LIVE OMG 😲
pic.twitter.com/4hTQUTGGb7
4 hours ago
08 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@azymanzur
: Adama Traore, what a fucking man. Devastated to see him leave Boro 😞
pic.twitter.com/eX9sRZyPxx
7 hours ago
08 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Workforceonline
: This week our Pathway Programme commenced work on a community project at Springfield Primary School! Participants Darr…
16 hours ago
07 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
:
#wearefeile30
trending across Ireland tonight!
@FeileBelfast
Leaders Debate an extremely significant first all-Ireland de…
16 hours ago
07 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@FeileBelfast
: PLANET LOVE ANNOUNCEMENT 16+ (id required) New purpose built event space (Wear wellies if you want) No ATM on site Full…
16 hours ago
07 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@johnfinucane
: Difficult to add to the reviews so far. A great night and special congratulations to
@FeileBelfast
for putting strong civ…
16 hours ago
07 August 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
Cliftonville v the Mac at Grosvenor. 4-1 the Reds
pic.twitter.com/qlugMmorEQ
18 hours ago
07 August 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@ToryFibs
: 23 April, 1977. Jeremy Corbyn, then Haringey Councillor, organised a counter demonstration in defence of London's Jewish Comm…
21 hours ago
07 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
And we need signings.....
twitter.com/ManUtd/status/…
22 hours ago
07 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@ATownNews
:
#DailyBelfastSport
: Falls Park set to be awash with colour on September 23 for the ‘Run for Anto’
belfastmediagroup.com/falls-park-set…
vi…
1 day ago
07 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@CelticFC
: WIN one of 7️⃣ pairs of standard tickets to
#CelticFC
v Rangers, Sunday 2nd Sept, courtesy of
@Dafabet
. To enter, simply foll…
2 days ago
06 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@paddypower
: Rangers drew their opening league game under Steven Gerrard. We've seen enough, so feck it - we have PAID OUT on Celtic wi…
2 days ago
06 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: Another cracking weekend at
@FeileBelfast
and
@ATownNews
photographer Jim Corr was at a packed-out
#TeddysBearPicnic
. It co…
2 days ago
06 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
McGuigan wins!!! Tullysaran's very own Conor McGuigan wins the All-Ireland Intermediate against Eamon Bowen of Cork…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
05 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Massive comeback from McGuigan who leads by five yards from Bowen approaching Drumsillan Church
3 days ago
05 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
The dummy before the finish was exquisite
twitter.com/AnalysisGaa/st…
3 days ago
05 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Still all to play for in the Intermediate All-Ireland final as Eamon Bowen (Cork) leads Conor McGuigan (Armagh) by…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
05 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Spot on. Whoever that was needs to have a long hard look at himself. Shameful
twitter.com/chris_sutton73…
3 days ago
05 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Just saw the Paul Flynn goal for Dubs. Screamer
3 days ago
05 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@CelticBelfast
: Today is
#GaelicSunday100
when Gaels across Ireland remember when the
@officialgaa
defied the British Empire. Here we re…
3 days ago
05 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@cliftonvillefc
: Cliftonville supporters are asked to donate generously during tomorrow's collection in aid of 10-year-old Kodi Brown, w…
4 days ago
04 August 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@newbelfast
: At the launch of Thomas McMullan evocative photo exhibition in St Mary’s College. Darren, himself quite a lensman, Thomas,…
6 days ago
02 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@MalMccann
: Wonderful exhibition by my good friend
@NBNThomas
@FeileBelfast
@scoutfinchreads
@StMarysBelfast
#WeAreFeile30
@mackel_deir…
6 days ago
02 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@michaelpierse
: Our
#StairNaFéile
expanded exhibition going up now at St Mary's on the Falls Road. Launch tomorrow night at 7pm. Bígí li…
7 days ago
01 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@simongerman600
: I’m writing and speaking on
#gentrification
a lot these days. This sign in a pub cracked me up. It’s a great reminder t…
7 days ago
01 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FailteFeirste
: An impressive view from top of the new
@raidiofailte
building on the Falls Road
@MalMccann
@barrabest
@DiscoverNI
@Pau…
7 days ago
01 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FeileBelfast
: An additional room has been opened in St Mary’s University College tonight to show The Ballymurphy Precedent to accommoda…
7 days ago
01 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@ATownNews
: Inspring stuff from these 3 guys
belfastmediagroup.com/local-runners-…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
@CiaraQuinn01
@…
1 week ago
31 July 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's 'Community In Focus', we profile Grace Women's Development LTD with coordinator Sally Smyth
pic.twitter.com/ivjHB3R7JO
2 weeks ago
27 July 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Step back in time with
@cliftonbelfast
tours- read our review in this week's paper! Book online at…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
27 July 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Residents on the Whitewell Road were forced from their homes on Tuesday after a hoax bomb security alert. A local s…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
27 July 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Pic of the week by
@NBNThomas
Walking the dogs along Alliance Avenue in hot sunshine this week- but with fallen l…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
27 July 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Abestos concerns after a fire at a disused school in Newtownabbey on Tuesday night- a local councillor tells us tho…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
27 July 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's paper- end of an era as St Malachy's Seminary on the Cliftonville Road prepares to close its doors a…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
27 July 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@CelticBelfast
: Belfast Celtic Society Statement:
pic.twitter.com/vMieFs7FdK
2 weeks ago
25 July 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@StPaulsGAC
: We ask that all respect our 3 sites. There has been an increase in anti-social behaviour in recent weeks & attempts to dama…
3 weeks ago
17 July 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@barrabest
: Dry weather reveals ancient site in Meath's Boyne Valley
bbc.co.uk/news/world-eur…
4 weeks ago
12 July 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@NBNThomas
:
@evansms
Old school
4 weeks ago
10 July 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
This is some boney on Sandy Row
pic.twitter.com/rNeRYdEbyu
4 weeks ago
10 July 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Hyland confident his title dream will become a reality
belfastmediagroup.com/hyland-confide…
pic.twitter.com/XOxOZ85Zrw
2 months ago
14 June 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@ATownNews
: This week's paper will be hitting shops and front doors this evening. 20 pages of Local Sporting Action. #LocalNewsThatMatt…
2 months ago
30 May 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
FT and
@CrumlinStarFC
are Clarence Cup winners. 3-0 the final score
2 months ago
29 May 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by