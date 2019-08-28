Folow us on social media

Online August 28, 2019

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, August 28

Workin' at the car wash – the Community Food Bank held a Hollywood-themed wash-and-dry at Ardoyne's Flax Centre and raised an impressive £1,135 plus food donations Workin' at the car wash – the Community Food Bank held a Hollywood-themed wash-and-dry at Ardoyne's Flax Centre and raised an impressive £1,135 plus food donations
By Thomas McMullan
