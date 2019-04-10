Folow us on social media

Sign up to our mailing list

Place your family notice
Online April 10, 2019

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, April 10

Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey enjoying the new St Theresa's PS playpark with pupils at yesterday's offiicial opening. The playpark has been dedicated to Serenity Joubert, who tragically passed away last year Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey enjoying the new St Theresa's PS playpark with pupils at yesterday's offiicial opening. The playpark has been dedicated to Serenity Joubert, who tragically passed away last year
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us: