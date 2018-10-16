Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
October 16, 2018
Pic of the Day, Tuesday, October 16
Visitors enjoy the images on show at the Belfast Exposed 35th Anniversary Exhibition sponsored by Kelly's Cellars in the Artcetera Studio in Rosemary Street
By Jim Corr
Please follow and like us:
Professional bow for Agyarko-Hynes in Essex this Saturday
Local club hits out at Bone Park vandalism
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@KCsixtyseven
: Love this pic of Tommie Smith, John Carlos and Peter Norman after their protest at the Mexico Olympics. 50 years ago toda…
2 minutes ago
16 October 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@brendanjharkin
: I'm so glad we're at the level of British Nationalism driving Brexit that Tories are now referring to the UVF with rose…
24 minutes ago
16 October 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@MattCartoonist
:
pic.twitter.com/a45WQMqkne
25 minutes ago
16 October 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@paddymc_ie
: On Raglan Road of an Autumn Day... 🎶☘️🍂
#Dublin
#ireland
#Autumn
pic.twitter.com/RAiBT2hRw1
53 minutes ago
16 October 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@steve75C
: Some
@RossaGACBelfast
baby faced assassins in this pic.
pic.twitter.com/z7rrGh1naZ
2 hours ago
16 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
The afternoon
#pgtrixie
bet 7/4 Us And Them (16:10 Punchestown) 11/4 Dont Kick Nor Bite (16:45 Punchestown) 5/2 St…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
16 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Today's Daily Belfast featuring a yarn with Caomhin Agyarko-Hynes ahead of his pro debut this weekend
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
2 hours ago
16 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
For the week that's in it, one from the archives. James Tennyson's old club coach, Ralph McKay on plans for the-the…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
16 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: The Tuesday
#DailyBelfast
is now out... 1⃣ News 2⃣ Sport 3⃣ Pic of the Day Read or Sign up (takes 30 seconds) now at https…
3 hours ago
16 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: The Tuesday
#DailyBelfast
is now out... 1⃣ News 2⃣ Sport 3⃣ Pic of the Day Read or Sign up (takes 30 seconds) now at https…
3 hours ago
16 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@cmcparland91
: Thanks to everyone who donated to my ‘Man v Fry’ challenge at
@CoffeeHouse126
A total of £223.50 raised for
@actioncancer
…
3 hours ago
16 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
The Tuesday
#DailyBelfast
is now out... 1⃣ News 2⃣ Sport 3⃣ Pic of the Day Read or Sign up (takes 30 seconds) now…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 hours ago
16 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Thanks to everyone who donated to my ‘Man v Fry’ challenge at
@CoffeeHouse126
A total of £223.50 raised for…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 hours ago
16 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@cmcparland91
: Local club hits out at Bone Park vandalism
belfastmediagroup.com/local-club-hit…
via
@ATownNews
3 hours ago
16 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@cmcparland91
: Professional bow for Agyarko-Hynes in Essex this Saturday
belfastmediagroup.com/professional-b…
via
@ATownNews
3 hours ago
16 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@cmcparland91
: Pic of the Day, Tuesday, October 16
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
3 hours ago
16 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Workforceonline
: Pathway Programme participants continue to develop in Motor Mechanics, Joinery & Catering. Mechanics worked at exhaust…
3 hours ago
16 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Your Daily Belfast, October 16 -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/uSFbJJ9UJb
3 hours ago
16 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Pic of the Day, Tuesday, October 16
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
3 hours ago
16 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Professional bow for Agyarko-Hynes in Essex this Saturday
belfastmediagroup.com/professional-b…
via
@ATownNews
3 hours ago
16 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Local club hits out at Bone Park vandalism
belfastmediagroup.com/local-club-hit…
via
@ATownNews
3 hours ago
16 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Morning we start the punting day with a 11/1
#WinTreble
bet in the opening races today. 2.00 Global Heat 8/11 2.0…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 hours ago
16 October 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
Poppies on
@StephenNolan
– and we're racing!
@giantpoppywatch
pic.twitter.com/sgTPwaHEwC
4 hours ago
16 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Our biggest fans this week:
@newbelfast
,
@radiostephen
,
@PaulMaskeyMP
. Thank you! via
sumall.com/thankyou?utm_s…
pic.twitter.com/Rr9lCJ0596
5 hours ago
16 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@McEnaneysBar
: Halloween has landed in The Gravediggers!! We have a massive lineup of live music for 11 days straight & some spooktacul…
6 hours ago
16 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Pray for the city of Seville tonight... England have won!
#Worstfansintheworld
16 hours ago
15 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
:
@vote
Often, Vote Easy... Inspirational Youth of the West Voting Boxes are now at event sponsors:-
@Workforceonline
@cooper…
17 hours ago
15 October 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@JalalT1
: Brother of the year 💙 "you're strong"
pic.twitter.com/cmN1nVW2DQ
21 hours ago
15 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
:
@vote
Often, Vote Easy... Inspirational Youth of the West Voting Boxes are now at event sponsors:-
@Workforceonline
@cooper…
22 hours ago
15 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@AontroimGAA
: CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS: Sunday 28th October Venue.
@McQuillanGAC
1.00pm Minor A Hurling Final Replay –
@DunloyGAC
v @lou…
1 day ago
15 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT in Brewster Park and
@naomhgall
progress to the
@UlsterGAA
IHC semi-final following a 2-19 to 1-16 win over Lisbellaw
2 days ago
14 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Blow for
@naomhgall
as CJ McGourty is sent off with 12 mins remaining
2 days ago
14 October 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Balloon head
pic.twitter.com/5ZgyECqF5H
3 days ago
13 October 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@MalMccann
: Had to watch this calf eating a discarded plastic wrapper on Black Mountain and couldn't do anything about it! Its very simp…
3 days ago
13 October 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@rtenews
: Celebrations at Tullamore College after 14-year-old student was granted leave to remain in Ireland
pic.twitter.com/119kT9mG5y
3 days ago
13 October 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Roisin’s relief as decision to deny PIP is overturned
belfastmediagroup.com/roisins-relief…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@neekya…
4 days ago
12 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
WEEKEND SPORT:
@NewingtonFC
manager Conor Crossan insists the league is the club's priority as they prepare for fou…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
12 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's 'Community in Focus', we profile Sailortown Regeneration Group
pic.twitter.com/sgpnwxUivb
4 days ago
12 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's paper, we speak to outgoing
@ERCGlengormley
Principal Peter Friel who has returned to his native Der…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
12 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
IN THE FRAME by
@NBNThomas
In preparation for autumn and winter, Holy Cross Girls' Primary School pupils Chloe, E…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
12 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Local school kids came together this week for an event at Girdwood Community Hub to mark World Mental Health Day 20…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
12 October 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@wackyj67
: Street games-Belfast 1970's.
pic.twitter.com/fJt8ASGX9s
5 days ago
11 October 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@AntrimLens
: Nipped home to take the dogs out, grab a cuppa and a quick read of the .
@ATownNews
I'll be watching on Sunday night .@brona…
5 days ago
11 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@AllyMcKenzie91
: The Sideline Films promo for
@JamesT931
v
@TevinFarmer22
on October 20th. Ireland's next world champion 👊🏻 https://t.c…
1 week ago
08 October 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ConnollyMaeve
: Love this line about the newspaper industry - "This is an industry that has been standing with its back to the wall for…
2 weeks ago
06 October 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@MrCWoodhouse
: This is my brother's motorbike. He worked his backside off to save the money to buy it. He has racked up many miles and m…
2 weeks ago
01 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
pic.twitter.com/oAdFnESrPu
3 weeks ago
28 September 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
#RonanBoyleOver35Sevens
Sat 29th Sept 1pm start co-hosted with
@Paddies1906
a family day out with free Medical MOT’s f…
4 weeks ago
21 September 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Three wheels better than two...
pic.twitter.com/wM3GmhC9Za
1 month ago
15 September 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Quare change in North Belfast which is good cause it’s also the best Belfast
pic.twitter.com/IIaPbrw7rs
1 month ago
15 September 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@darrenrovell
: BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he become…
1 month ago
03 September 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Rossa and Ahoghill share the spoils
belfastmediagroup.com/rossa-and-ahog…
pic.twitter.com/nUucJTvw91
2 months ago
30 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson lands shock world title shot
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-lands…
pic.twitter.com/gj1GrwrB68
2 months ago
23 August 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by