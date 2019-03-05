Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Andersonstown News
March 5, 2019
Pic of the day, Tuesday March 5
It was cold but it was beautiful, a family enjoying a winter picnic in the Falls Park.
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
84-year-old eye-witness describes shooting of victims during Ballymurphy Massacre as inquest continues
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@theparkcentre
: St Patrick’s Weekend at the Park Centre! Saturday 16th March and Sunday 17th March. DJ, face painters, LOL doll, green c…
21 minutes ago
05 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@babcocktraining
: Great to see McDonald’s Westwood Centre’s successful Babcock delivered apprenticeship programme featured in the Anders…
22 minutes ago
05 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@WestBelfastPB
: APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN for our annual Easter School! Download a form now from our website:
westbelfast-partnership.com/news-events/25…
…
22 minutes ago
05 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@newbelfast
: 84-year-old eye-witness describes shooting of victims during Ballymurphy Massacre as inquest continues https://t.co/dS9qU7f…
22 minutes ago
05 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@newbelfast
: Delighted to catch up with the two Peters, Carr & Diehl, to hear more about the ambitious Belfast Metropolitan Residents Gr…
22 minutes ago
05 March 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@HarryDines2
:
@squinteratn
@markdurkan
First time that the voters will have put down the candidate as 'undecided'.
1 hour ago
05 March 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@ColmDore
:
@RMcGreevy1301
@david_flood
@NiallSF
@irish_news
@HamillOSF
@paul_gavan
@StrabaneJohn
@RyanCarlin
@squinteratn
@cllrmairead
@…
1 hour ago
05 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@3furlongsout
: TOMORROW NIGHT! 🎟️
#CheltenhamFestival
Preview Night in
#Newry
tickets now on sale! 🎟️ Join us in
#CobblesBar
on Wednes…
2 hours ago
05 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: A great tribute to Gordon Elliott as we get underway after his outstanding 8 winners at last year's Festival. Onwards to disc…
3 hours ago
05 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
84-year-old eye-witness describes shooting of victims during Ballymurphy Massacre as inquest continues Daily Belfas…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 hours ago
05 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
1️⃣2.30 Astracad 7/2 2️⃣2.45 Walk In The Mill 3/1 3️⃣3.45 Rosemary Russet 9/2
#Singles
#Trixie
4 hours ago
05 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
Our biggest fans this week:
@mickconlan11
,
@newbelfast
,
@PaulMaskeyMP
. Thank you! via
sumall.com/thankyou?utm_s…
pic.twitter.com/iCQaUT9hon
5 hours ago
05 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
We start with a Tuesday Night
#Quad
and hoping for wins for these selections 1️⃣B Dortmund 2️⃣Real Madrid 3️⃣Derby…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 hours ago
05 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
The 7 day countdown to
#CheltenhamFestival2019
begins.
pic.twitter.com/AeYpyegyQ7
6 hours ago
05 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ScottishCup
: Scottish Cup Semi-Final Draw
@Aberdeen
or
@RangersFC
v
@CelticFC
#ScottishCup
14 hours ago
05 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: A great tribute to Gordon Elliott as we get underway after his outstanding 8 winners at last year's Festival. Onwards to disc…
14 hours ago
05 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: Ready to rock at the Europa Hotel for the
@SPGBETTING
Cheltenham preview night
#CPN19
pic.twitter.com/o2Pe6Dxqsf
14 hours ago
05 March 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Ready to rock at the Europa Hotel for the
@SPGBETTING
Cheltenham preview night
#CPN19
pic.twitter.com/o2Pe6Dxqsf
18 hours ago
04 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@Dafabet
: For the chance to win a pair of tickets to
@CelticFC
v Aberdeen 1. Follow
@Dafabet
2. Tag a mate in the comments 🔞+ Only…
19 hours ago
04 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@AgentScotland
: Fergus McCann saved Celtic 25 years ago today, since then... ▪Built 60k seater Stadium ▪Won 14 League Titles ▪Won 9 Sco…
19 hours ago
04 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@TheBridge1859
: Ireland VS France 2 Tickets to the game 4 Pints of
@Heineken_IE
2 Match Day Burgers 1
#MatchDaySorted
Follow & RT for…
21 hours ago
04 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Into the home straight of
#BOTW19
Nomination process! Folks it time to get those Nomination Forms for
#BOTW19
up to the @ATow…
1 day ago
04 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
The day Liverpool lost the league
2 days ago
03 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Job done
twitter.com/UlsterRugby/st…
2 days ago
03 March 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@Irelandcricket
: Eight years ago today! Who can forget this,
@KevinOBrien113
! 👏👏👏
#BackingGreen
☘🏏
pic.twitter.com/SnVp9GuID3
3 days ago
02 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ConorBarnes1972
: I know where my daughter and her
@ardoynegac
teammates are going to be tomorrow cheering on
@AntrimLGFA
Get your daugh…
4 days ago
01 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@SirWilliamD
: Glasgow in 1980 by Raymond Depardon. He was commissioned to photograph the city for the Sunday Times but his photographs w…
4 days ago
01 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@wackyj67
: An early mural Belfast late 70's?
pic.twitter.com/Obtc59P7iB
4 days ago
01 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: Full steam ahead for Carryduff Gaelscoil
belfastmediagroup.com/full-steam-ahe…
via
@ATownNews
4 days ago
01 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@BarryMcColgan
: At this hour, 38 years ago, the great Bobby Sands begins his Hunger Strike. RIP
pic.twitter.com/6SAlG9kJuk
4 days ago
01 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
'I let him in and he stabbed me many time' This week's
#FRONTPAGE
- Paper on sale now!
pic.twitter.com/bBi3DppbsZ
5 days ago
28 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@ATownNews
: Sign up to our
#DailyBelfast
newsletter (takes 5 seconds) at
belfastmediagroup.us9.list-manage.com/subscribe/post…
News/Sport/Features/Platforms and much…
1 week ago
25 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@TheSullis
: Sari to the Chelsea keeper
pic.twitter.com/6mfrwTTsrI
1 week ago
24 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
We'll settle for 0-0 now. . .
1 week ago
24 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT at Solitude and
@NewingtonFC
edge a close battle with
@Sport_leisure1
2-1
1 week ago
23 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
NBN SPORT: We preview the crucial Intermediate Premier League battle between
@NewingtonFC
and
@Sport_leisure1
(Satu…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
22 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's 'Community in Focus', we report on Rosaleen Bradley from
@NewingtonC_U
who recently visited The Gamb…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
22 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Ardoyne shop fronts are to get a new lease of life thanks to a funding boost. Full story in this week's paper!…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
22 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Local councillor
@CllrRyanMurphy
has condemned further fly-tipping at a known dumping hotspot in Ligoniel.
pic.twitter.com/vxCmDu6RCJ
2 weeks ago
22 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Tributes in this week's paper to Brendan Brown, founder of Oldpark funeral director P.J Brown
pic.twitter.com/hVHCiM3Fb6
2 weeks ago
22 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons ready to make their mark insists captain, McCann
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-ready…
pic.twitter.com/dsxM66Bv4T
3 weeks ago
15 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McBride issues rallying cry ahead of vital Leitrim clash
belfastmediagroup.com/mcbride-issues…
pic.twitter.com/lvakEW7Ddn
4 weeks ago
07 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Naomh Éanna stalwart Curran dreaming of Croker appearance
belfastmediagroup.com/naomh-eanna-st…
pic.twitter.com/0EpgLqQBsO
2 months ago
17 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons finish McKenna Cup with Ranch victory as league campaign looms
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-finis…
pic.twitter.com/9T89GJsbrG
2 months ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Do you live in the Ardoyne or NewLodge areas? Do you have ideas on how we can help your community to thrive away from p…
2 months ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@LAPDHQ
: On this Christmas Eve, we too would like to acknowledge our partners at
@NYPDnews
for their continued partnership-they’ll alway…
2 months ago
24 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@NYPDnews
: On this Christmas Eve, we’d like to acknowledge our partners at
@LAPDHQ
who have been working with us to protect Christmas si…
2 months ago
24 December 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
4 months ago
15 November 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by