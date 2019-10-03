Folow us on social media

Online October 3, 2019

Pic of the Day, Thursday, October 3

Tourists look at the new art installation at the peace wall on Cupar’s Way in West Belfast entitled Wall on Wall which shows images of the world’s border walls Tourists look at the new art installation at the peace wall on Cupar’s Way in West Belfast entitled Wall on Wall which shows images of the world’s border walls
By Jim Corr
