Online January 10, 2019

Pic of the Day, Thursday, January 10

The Belfast Lough tide recedes, the sun sets and birds get ready to roost as a lone photographer keeps an evening vigil The Belfast Lough tide recedes, the sun sets and birds get ready to roost as a lone photographer keeps an evening vigil
By Thomas McMullan
