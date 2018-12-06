Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
December 6, 2018
Pic of the day, Thursday, December 6
Councillor Arder Carson with Geraldine Rice, Colette Baker and Theresa Boyle at a coffee morning in the Glen Community Centre
By Mark Jones
Please follow and like us:
Appeal issued to owner of 200-year-old document
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: All your GUARANTEED early prices and offers
#MarketRasen
- Good to Soft
#Clonmel
- Hurdle: good to yielding-yielding in…
25 minutes ago
06 December 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
It's Wincanton for the
#Singles
and Trixie bet today and hoping for a bold showing from these selections 2.05 Sna…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
06 December 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
INSIDE: this week's Andersonstown News and North Belfast News FREE Sean Graham Bookmakers £5 Matched Bets to use on…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
06 December 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@MartinJMagill
: Carol service in St Peter's Cathedral Belfast. The child introducing the Carol about wise men adds 'the wise men came fr…
10 hours ago
06 December 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
Everton 🤢
facebook.com/14938544775192…
13 hours ago
05 December 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@_stgens
: Only a few days to go 🎅🏼🤶🏼🎄 We hope you can all make it! The fair is always a brilliant day and a great opportunity for the co…
14 hours ago
05 December 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
The weekend
#PG
coupon is now available in all
@SPGBETTING
outlets. • Download and Print it at…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
17 hours ago
05 December 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting front doors and local shops after 5 tonight. Sneak preview of our
#FrontPage
and #Back…
18 hours ago
05 December 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting front doors and local shops after 5 tonight. Sneak preview of our
#FrontPage
and #Back…
19 hours ago
05 December 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting front doors and local shops after 5 tonight. Sneak preview of our
#FrontPage
and #Back…
19 hours ago
05 December 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting front doors and local shops after 5 tonight. Sneak preview of our
#FrontPage
and #Back…
20 hours ago
05 December 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting front doors and local shops after 5 tonight. Sneak preview of our
#FrontPage
and #Back…
20 hours ago
05 December 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@scoilandroichid
: Foireann
@EA
sa bhialann inniu ag déanamh an halla réidh do dhinnéar na Nollag
@cladams1
@P_Alden
@amuineill
https://t…
21 hours ago
05 December 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Tishliv
: Full credit to all the teachers and staff of St. Mary’s CBGS for getting my son and all the boys home safe yesterday. Great pr…
21 hours ago
05 December 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@cass_quinn
: The victim, who was in his 40s, was shot several times as he waited for his son outside St Mary’s Grammar School on the Gle…
21 hours ago
05 December 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@cass_quinn
: A WARM invitation has been extended across the city today as St Mary’s University College open its doors for their annual C…
21 hours ago
05 December 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Your Daily Belfast, Wednesday December 5:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
24 hours ago
05 December 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, December 5
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
24 hours ago
05 December 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Christmas comes to St Mary’s University College
belfastmediagroup.com/christmas-come…
via
@ATownNews
24 hours ago
05 December 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Man shot dead outside West Belfast school
belfastmediagroup.com/man-shot-dead-…
via
@ATownNews
24 hours ago
05 December 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NBNThomas
: Interview with
@TheFureys
today, see
@ATownNews
@NorthBelfastNew
@BelfastWater
@BelfastHourNI
@FailteFeirste
protest songs t…
2 days ago
04 December 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@SeamasBelfast
: As I’m sure you all know, I’m not the biggest fan of the DUP’s policies, but
@PhillipBrett21
is my pal, and I’m proud to…
2 days ago
03 December 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@AontroimGAA
: Congratulations to Neal Peden who has been ratified as Antrim Senior Hurling Team Manager for 2019 Also assisting Neal…
3 days ago
03 December 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@AontroimGAA
: Ciarân McCavana is the new county chairman Congratulations Ciarán
pic.twitter.com/d37wtSzQuC
3 days ago
03 December 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Been a decent few days for
@NaomhEannaCLG
. . .
twitter.com/AontroimGAA/st…
3 days ago
03 December 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Your Daily Belfast, Monday December 3:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
3 days ago
03 December 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Feckin Bears!
4 days ago
02 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@CrossanBrendan
: St Enda's Glengormley - a club that never took a backward step via
@irishnewssport
irishnews.com/sport/2018/12/…
4 days ago
02 December 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: Your local paper is on sale now! News, sport, family notices, sport and much more!
#NorthBelafst
#local
#FrontPage
htt…
7 days ago
29 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Your local paper is on sale now! News, sport, family notices, sport and much more!
#NorthBelafst
#local
#FrontPage
pic.twitter.com/aqFQpVJoi6
7 days ago
29 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: Don't miss this week's
@NorthBelfastNew
as we preview the
@UlsterGAA
IFC final between
@NaomhEannaCLG
and @MullahoranGA…
7 days ago
29 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
Spare a thought for our poor paper sellers out a night like that. Tip them well 🧐 @squint…
1 week ago
28 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@cass_quinn
: Wasn't allowed my handbag in but apparently flares are ok
#justsaying
pic.twitter.com/FdVtclNKIQ
1 week ago
28 November 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@DeptAHG
: This discovery is 1 of 11 logboats found in the River Boyne. This is the first found to date to the Neolithic period – a sampl…
2 weeks ago
24 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@SFNorthBelfast
: Delighted to hear that after long efforts our proposal for a swimming pool to be built at Girdwood has passed at Belfas…
2 weeks ago
23 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@CrumlinStarFC
: What a week it's been!⭐🏆💚
@NorthBelfastNew
pic.twitter.com/e3yMi7Ms5w
2 weeks ago
23 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
WEEKEND SPORT:
@cliftonvillefc
hope to bounce back from their midweek League Cup exit as they take on…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
23 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@DaysofPalestine
: Israeli occupation authorities demolished a Palestinian house in the occupied city of Lud .
pic.twitter.com/vDtAMOJjKi
2 weeks ago
22 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@lindagreenannew
:
@puntersg
@lasallebelfast
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@Neekyatn
@West_Belfast
Hope you enjoyed your few days with us good l…
2 weeks ago
22 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: BLACK FRIDAY –20% off Thursday and Friday Sessions at The Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic. To get direct access to y…
2 weeks ago
22 November 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Finding out tips on ‘how to create a movement’ from a panel that includes French President Emmanuel Macron’s commun…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
20 November 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
3 weeks ago
15 November 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan ready for his Italian job on Vegas debut
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-ready-f…
pic.twitter.com/Xh9ksO7wn2
2 months ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson has the tools to make it a Boston JT party
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-has-t…
pic.twitter.com/pDMr3dwqs4
2 months ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@AllyMcKenzie91
: The Sideline Films promo for
@JamesT931
v
@TevinFarmer22
on October 20th. Ireland's next world champion 👊🏻 https://t.c…
2 months ago
08 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
pic.twitter.com/oAdFnESrPu
2 months ago
28 September 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by