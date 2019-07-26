Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
West Belfast’s Greatest Hits
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
July 26, 2019
Pic of the day, Saturday, July 27
ON YOUR BIKE: A cyclist crosses a sun-soaked Ormeau Bridge
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Pic of the Day, Thursday, July 25
Our common bond with Kenyan struggle
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@AntrimLGFA
: Fantastic write up on one of our Senior Ladies - Emma Magee representing
@netballni
at theWorld Cup. #FlyingTheFlagFor…
35 minutes ago
26 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: RESERVE YOUR TICKETS NOW
#WestBelfastGreatestHits
Tickets now ON SALE at
@ATownNews
Email g.mulhern@belfastmediagroup.com t…
49 minutes ago
26 July 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@puntersg
: RESERVE YOUR TICKETS NOW
#WestBelfastGreatestHits
Tickets now ON SALE at
@ATownNews
Email g.mulhern@belfastmediagroup.com t…
50 minutes ago
26 July 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
RESERVE YOUR TICKETS NOW
#WestBelfastGreatestHits
Tickets now ON SALE at
@ATownNews
Email g.mulhern@belfastmediag…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
53 minutes ago
26 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: HUNDREDS OF TICKETS ALREADY SOLD FOR ABBA NIGHT! Get yours from
@TheDevenish
. This concert will sell out 📆 Sunday 4th A…
1 hour ago
26 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
:
#WestBelfastGreatestHits
Tickets NOW ON SALE at
@ATownNews
Glen Road office.
#FlashbackFriday
for event compere
@herobelfast
…
2 hours ago
26 July 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
#WestBelfastGreatestHits
Tickets NOW ON SALE at
@ATownNews
Glen Road office.
#FlashbackFriday
for event compere…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
26 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@conor_mason
: Thanks to
@EaragailArts
for inviting me to play on Arranmore Island at the weekend! I had a great time playing for a lovel…
2 hours ago
26 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Defib lesson well learnt
belfastmediagroup.com/defib-lesson-w…
via
@ATownNews
@CoffeeHouse126
@Neekyatn
@squinteratn
2 hours ago
26 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: Funeral of Fr Phil Dunlea at Clonard today. The Redemptorist priest died on Tuesday, minutes before he was due to say Mass a…
2 hours ago
26 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Funeral of Fr Phil Dunlea at Clonard today. The Redemptorist priest died on Tuesday, minutes before he was due to s…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
26 July 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@puntersg
: Defib lesson well learnt
belfastmediagroup.com/defib-lesson-w…
via
@ATownNews
@CoffeeHouse126
@Neekyatn
@squinteratn
2 hours ago
26 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Defib lesson well learnt
belfastmediagroup.com/defib-lesson-w…
via
@ATownNews
@CoffeeHouse126
@Neekyatn
@squinteratn
2 hours ago
26 July 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
Defib lesson well learnt
belfastmediagroup.com/defib-lesson-w…
via
@ATownNews
@CoffeeHouse126
@Neekyatn
@squinteratn
2 hours ago
26 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Fantastic Drone image from today of the Féile event space in the Falls Park as it is being transformed into an outdoor bo…
3 hours ago
26 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@EaragailArts
: REVIEW: We had the pleasure of hosting Mr Anthony Neeson, Editor of the Andersonstown News (Belfast Media Group) & Family…
4 hours ago
26 July 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
7 hours ago
26 July 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Daily Belfast -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/dJgKXE3bOj
7 hours ago
26 July 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
Daily Belfast -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/dJgKXE3bOj
7 hours ago
26 July 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
#Ascot
#Singles
#Trixie
1-1 Magnetic Charm (15:35 Ascot) 11-4 Anythingtoday (16:10 Ascot) 11-2 Mountain Peak (16:45 Ascot)
7 hours ago
26 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@plowry8
: Often take playing in Europe for granted but that was an absolutely unbelievable experience playing at Molineux in front of 30…
16 hours ago
25 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@squinteratn
: What a performance by the Crues the night. Last kick of the game a sickener, but even so. Organisation, determination. Ver…
16 hours ago
25 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@CrusadersFC
: All over. Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Crusaders 0. We may have lost but every player was a hero tonight
16 hours ago
25 July 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@MartinJMagill
: At Mass tonight
@ClonardMBelfast
as i was listening to the petitions and thanksgiving prayers, I was very struck by the…
18 hours ago
25 July 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
What a performance by the Crues the night. Last kick of the game a sickener, but even so. Organisation, determinati…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
18 hours ago
25 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUtd
: Four wins from four on
#MUTOUR
! 💪
#MUFC
#ICC2019
22 hours ago
25 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@Daniel_James_97
: Perth 🇦🇺✅ Singapore 🇸🇬✅ Shanghai 🇨🇳✅ Thanks for the incredible support over the last two weeks.
#MUFC
https://t.co/v4d…
22 hours ago
25 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@awbissaka
: Another pre-season win, getting there step by step. Loved meeting all the fans in Asia and Australia the last few weeks. Co…
22 hours ago
25 July 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@JamesMelville
: Boris Johnson calls out those who “bet against Britain”. In 2018, Jacob Rees-Mogg moved his investment fund from Britai…
24 hours ago
25 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: NBN SPORT: We preview tonight’s
@EuropaLeague
clash between
@Wolves
and
@CrusadersFC
at Molineux https://t.co/dHmKwg3x…
1 day ago
25 July 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: NBN SPORT: We preview tonight’s
@EuropaLeague
clash between
@Wolves
and
@CrusadersFC
at Molineux https://t.co/dHmKwg3x…
1 day ago
25 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
NBN SPORT: We preview tonight’s
@EuropaLeague
clash between
@Wolves
and
@CrusadersFC
at Molineux
pic.twitter.com/dHmKwg3x4h
1 day ago
25 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Don't miss our special supplement on 'Festivals in the City' inside this week's paper!
pic.twitter.com/JAeXXTykHH
1 day ago
25 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/NCOso6Tlws
1 day ago
25 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
as Casement Park decision is due before the end of year. ON SALE TONIGHT - We have all Bel…
2 days ago
24 July 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ZaltzCricket
: 85 all out is England's 4th worst score in a home Test innings since 1907.
stats.espncricinfo.com/ci/engine/stat…
Well bowled. Less well…
2 days ago
24 July 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Not sure it would be possible to get a better day for it
#engvsir
come on Ireland!
pic.twitter.com/kzBpBzsRnk
2 days ago
24 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@BelfastShed
: It was lovely to welcome another group of students from West West Mitchigan University to the shed this week. Thank you Ma…
3 days ago
23 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@c21Theatre
: All our 'Aladdin' kids
@NewLodgeArts
helping to launch the NL Community Festival today! Meanwhile, we all had a great first…
3 days ago
23 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Family Notices need to be in our Yorkgate/Cityside office before 12 noon tomorrow or place online from the comfort…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
23 July 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
DINOSAUR JR + LEE RANALDO + FRED ARMISEN Cortez The Killer BOWERY BALLRO...
youtu.be/mnq93nbu2mI
via
@YouTube
2 weeks ago
14 July 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@DavidMohan99
: Saturday Sportzine: Antrim v Tyrone; Celtic Clash 8 and Windsor Tennis
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
2 months ago
25 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week's paper is on sale now! Local news, sport and much more! Also, check out our Best of the North 2019 finalist…
2 months ago
23 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
: With sorrow we learn of the passing of former player, mentor & committee member Liam Hamill. Liam won 6hurling & 2foo…
2 months ago
16 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Your Saturday Sportzine Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
3 months ago
11 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
A late Willowbank goal to put the icing on the cake. 6-2 it finishes as Willowcank claim the Cochrane Corry Cup to…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 months ago
09 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Willowbank GK a little too casual and gifts amus Firzsimons a consolation. 5-2
3 months ago
09 May 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by