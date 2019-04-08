Folow us on social media

April 8, 2019

Pic of the day, Monday April 8

Toasting the new Henry Joy McCracken statue at the Jail House in Joys Entry are sculptor Steve Finney, Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey and Christopher McCracken, a descendant of the legendary United Irishman Toasting the new Henry Joy McCracken statue at the Jail House in Joys Entry are sculptor Steve Finney, Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey and Christopher McCracken, a descendant of the legendary United Irishman
By Ciara Quinn
