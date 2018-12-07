Pic of the Day, Friday December 7

Jim Regan, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Philadelphia-headquartered MRP, welcomed Belfast International Homecoming delegates to the company’s newly-opened Ormeau Avenue offices last week. Now employing over 600 people across five global offices stretching from Managua, Nicaragua to Sydney, Australia — MRP boasts Predictive Analytics software and Account Based Marketing services which help its clients acquire and retain customers more efficiently. From just 20 staff in Belfast in 2010, MRP now boasts over 200 employees in the city and is owned by Newry-based plc and powerhouse FD. The Homecoming saw diaspora leaders from Britain and North America descend on Belfast to explore opportunities for investment and partnerships against the spectacular backdrop of the Belfast Basketball Classic tournament featuring eight US college teams.