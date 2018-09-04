Folow us on social media

Sign up to our mailing list

Northern Ireland Hospice ad
Read our titles online
Online September 4, 2018

Pic of the day

At the Mary Peters Track are Collie Drain, Michael Magee, Paul Tyrrell, Paul Magee, Brendan McNally, Noel McNally and Damian Grant after completing the CCU32 – 32 marathons in 32 days At the Mary Peters Track are Collie Drain, Michael Magee, Paul Tyrrell, Paul Magee, Brendan McNally, Noel McNally and Damian Grant after completing the CCU32 – 32 marathons in 32 days
By Jim Corr
Please follow and like us: