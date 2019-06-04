Owner of Lagmore land urged to take responsibility and give locals a break

RESIDENTS living in newly-built part of Lagmore have appealed to the owners of a local green site has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour to take responsibility for the land.

The site on Lagmore View Lane is owned by Antrim Construction Company (ACC) and the behaviour of young people there is plaguing residents living in nearby homes that were built by the firm.

Community representatives including the local residents’ association have been engaging with ACC to find a resolution to issues linked to the site, which has lain vacant since the completion of homes over two years ago.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Ciarán Enright, who lives in the street with his partner, Ciara Enright, and their one-year-old daughter said: “The site has basically been abandoned.

“The kids been gathering there and drinking, setting fires and throwing stones at houses. The company just seem to come now and dump stuff there.

“I was out the back with the baby recently and they were firing stones over. Our neighbours’ windows are getting constantly hit with stones.”

Ciara added: “We were told that it was going to be flattened and turned into a green area. The anti-social behaviour has gotten worse since they left the site.

“There’s no talking to the kids either. They’re teenagers so you they don’t care when you confront them.

“We have kids here and they can’t really play out the front. We would be afraid that something would happen. You’re afraid to say anything to them in case they would come back and do something afterwards.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve rung the contractors and they’re just ignoring it.”

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker said: “Something needs to be done about the site, so I have been working with the local residents’ association and Antrim Construction to get a positive outcome for the people of the area.”

Daily Belfast has contacted ACC and is awaiting a response.

Please follow and like us: