New Sacred Heart head tells of her hopes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE new Principal of Sacred Heart Boys’ Primary School says she wants the school to be the “heart and future” of the community.

Joanne Smyth has dedicated over two decades of her life to the Oldpark Avenue school as a teacher has recently been appointed as new Principal.

“I have worked in Sacred Heart Boys’ Primary School for over 23 years,” she told the North Belfast News.

“During this time I have taught in every year group from P1 to P7 and I have also taught special needs groups. Within Sacred Heart Primary School we are a school built on family values with a strong Catholic faith and community links.

“Throughout my years at Sacred Heart I have worked with fantastic children, hardworking colleagues and very supportive parents and as Principal I hope to continue to inspire and lead the hardworking staff, supportive parents and outstanding children.

“We have an excellent team of hardworking, child-centred and committed staff who strive every day to ensure that the children have moments of wonder, moments of delight and moments of success in all the challenges that they are faced with, whilst also having a very strong sense of belonging within our nurturing environment.”

As the new Principal, Joanne is hoping to take her wealth of experience at the school into her new role for the benefit of parents, pupils and the local community.

“As Principal of Sacred Heart Boys’ Primary School, I am committed to working in partnership with our parents and community to ensure the development of each child to their full potential in a supportive and safe environment that promotes and encourages learning.

“Within Sacred Heart Primary School we have an excellent team who promote independence, teamwork, creativity and self-evaluation. We, as a dedicated staff, will continue to develop the skills and capabilities of all the children, striving to be the best that they can be, whilst showing respect for ourselves and others. As Principal I will strive to work in close partnership with parents and, by sharing the learning experiences together within a caring environment, ensure that every child will leave with confidence, motivation and as an independent learner who strives to be the best that he can be. I firmly believe that we are the heart and the future of the community and as Principal I will strive to help the children develop to the best of their ability, embracing challenges and diversity whilst making friends and childhood memories that will last a lifetime.”