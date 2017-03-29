MLA shocked by child sex figures

SOUTH Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has expressed shock after new figures revealed five child sex offences are recorded every day here.

Police said 1,809 sex crimes against children were reported here last year, the highest ever level, and up five per cent on the previous year. A total of 777 crimes were recorded against children aged 11 and under, with a total of 230 crimes recorded against those aged five and under.

Ms Bradshaw, who sat on the Health Committee in the last Assembly, said the figures were deeply shocking. And she pointed out that that the numbers would be higher only for the large number of crimes against children that go unreported.

“When we consider there may also be many cases which are not recorded, we should be seriously disturbed by what is happening,” he said.

“This is an issue upon which we need urgent cross-departmental working to address the problem as a matter of urgency.

“I will be meeting the NSPCC to discuss this further and to see what practical action can be taken as a matter of urgency,” she added.