Man in critical condition following shooting in West Belfast

A man remains in a critical condition following a paramilitary style shooting in West Belfast.

The shooting took place outside a chip shop on the Springfield Road just before 8pm on Monday evening.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said the man was shot in the lower legs. He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. An ambulance crew, which was in the area when the shooting occurred, reportedly heard a number of shots being fired. Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann said the community is “in shock”.

“People are coming to terms with the fact that once again someone has been shot within their community,” he said. “It’s sad and disappointing as you think you have put all these things behind us. All people want to do is to live and to work to make a better future for themselves and their families.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said enquiries are ongoing.

