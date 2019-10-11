Man forced from his home

A NEW Lodge man has been forced out of his home after his house was attacked on Monday night.

The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, is now living in a hostel after breeze blocks were thrown through the windows of the house on the New Lodge Road.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, the man said he believes he was targeted after confronting youths over anti-social behaviour in the area.

“I have lived in the New Lodge for three years,” he explained.

“In recent months, the area has been plagued by anti-social behaviour. There are around 30 youths, aged from as young as 12 to 20-years-old who are congregating together and terrorising people.

“I have witnessed them urinating on people’s doors and throwing rubbish into gardens. I even saw one guy square up to a pensioner.

“A few weekends ago, there was a grown man smoking weed amongst a group of children outside my house. I confronted him and he threatened me saying they would burn my house down.

“I have had my wheelie bin and bicycle stolen. Ever since confronting this man, I have been tormented with anti-social behaviour outside my front door.

“At around 10.46pm on Monday night, two breeze blocks were thrown through my window. ‘Drug dealer out’ was also sprayed on my house.

“I have never touched drugs in my life. This was sprayed to cover their own backs. These youths are the ones taking and dealing drugs in the local community.

“I have been forced from my home and I am now living in a hostel. I will not be back living in North Belfast ever again.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee condemned the attack.

“Yet again, we have a person having to leave his home in 2019 due to anti-social criminal activity from people who are well-known in the local community and continue to hold residents in fear living in their own homes.

“These people need to get off the back of the community and let residents live without fear of being attacked, intimidated or assaulted.

“It is very important that the New Lodge community sticks together and I would urge people to give any information to the PSNI so that they can be brought to justice.”

Police in Tennent Street are appealing for witnesses. Sergeant Reid said: “We received a report at approximately 22:35pm that two windows at the property had been smashed.

“A 19-year-old male who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and threats to damage property has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or has information which may help our investigation to call us on 101 quoting reference number 2273 of 07/10/19.”