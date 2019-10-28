Kate’s final play gets a timely production

A PLAY by a late Ardoyne community worker and author will be performed next month in the Grand Opera House.

Kate Muldoon passed away in December 2016 after a short illness, aged 66.

She is remembered by many for her work in drama and theatre in the local community and was well-known as the founder of ‘Tongue ‘n’ Cheek’ community drama group, formed in 1984 during a period of high unemployment and social exclusion. Founded on a cross-community basis, the idea was for people to work together where they lived and beyond, focusing on local drama at affordable prices as a diversion from – and a reaction to – rising unemployment and violence.

This week, close friend and fellow North Belfast playwright Martin Lynch revealed Kate’s final play, ‘Betrothed’, will be posthumously produced at the Baby Grand, Grand Opera House, on November 15 and 16 for three performances only – with two on Saturday, November 16.

Set against the backdrop of the 1803 Irish rebellion, Betrothed tells the tale of one of the most remarkable love stories in Irish history.

Whilst the dynamic Emmet was rallying his forces to strike a blow against the English, a remarkable young woman, Sarah Curran, was anxiously waiting his safe return. Having secretly agreed to marry once the rebellion was safely out of the way, the young couple’s plans were dashed when Emmet was arrested, tried and hanged, drawn and quartered.

Sarah’s story takes a further unexpected turn when she chooses to marry an officer in the British army. Caught between two worlds, can she ever forget the promises of her past?

Martin Lynch explained: “Kate was the main writer for Tongue ‘n’ Cheek Community Theatre company and wrote many of their plays before she passed away at Christmas before last.

“When we worked together at the Community Arts Forum, she would occasionally go on about a woman called Sarah Curran. Sarah was the girlfriend of Irish rebel, Robert Emmet, he of the failed 1803 rebellion. Later, Sarah married a British army captain, Henry Sturgenor, thus beginning one of the most remarkable love triangles in Irish history.

“With Betrothed, Kate last left us a great legacy. I hope all those who were active in the community theatre movement in the 1990s and the general public too can come along to the Baby Grand and bear witness to Kate’s final play.”

Betrothed will perform at the Grand Opera House on Friday, November 15 at 7.45pm and Saturday, November 16 at 4pm and 7.45pm.

Tickets are priced between £13.75 and £16.74 and are available from the Grand Opera House box office or, alternatively online at www.goh.co.uk.

