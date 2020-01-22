Folow us on social media

Sign up to our mailing list

Online January 22, 2020

Holy Trinity ABC to host club show

Holy Trinity's Kyle Smith celebrating his Ulster title win in Newry at the weekend with club coaches Michael Hawkins, Ciaran Scullion (left) and Robert Fisher (right) Holy Trinity's Kyle Smith celebrating his Ulster title win in Newry at the weekend with club coaches Michael Hawkins, Ciaran Scullion (left) and Robert Fisher (right)
By Staff Reporter

West Belfast boxing club, Holy Trinity ABC, are staging a night of exhibition boxing at the Trinity Lodge Social Club this week, on Thursday January 23.
The slick skills of some of the famous club’s rising young stars and champion boxers will be on view, first bout 7pm.
The programme contains 18 exhibition bouts involving boxers from Clonard, North Down, Evolution and Gilford.

Please follow and like us: