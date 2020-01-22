Holy Trinity ABC to host club show

By Staff Reporter
West Belfast boxing club, Holy Trinity ABC, are staging a night of exhibition boxing at the Trinity Lodge Social Club this week, on Thursday January 23.
The slick skills of some of the famous club’s rising young stars and champion boxers will be on view, first bout 7pm.
The programme contains 18 exhibition bouts involving boxers from Clonard, North Down, Evolution and Gilford.
