Help us to help those who need it the most

12 SHARES Share Tweet

THIS Christmas the Whiterock Children’s Centre have teamed up with the Belfast Media Group and Ulster Bank Andersonstown Road branch to help make the season a little bit brighter for those less fortunate.

The Andersonstown News met with Deirdre Walsh, Manager of Whiterock Children’s Centre to find out how we can help.

Deirdre said: “We would normally have 30 to 40 requests for Christmas support, so far this year we have had well over 200.

“This could happen to anyone, from any walk of life, we have had people who are in full time employment come to us for help.

“We also have people who have experienced a mix-up with their tax credits or benefits and their money has been stopped. Maybe someone has just lost their job and they have to wait thirteen weeks for money.

“It just takes one or two things to go wrong and people find themselves in difficulties.”

So far we have been overwhelmed by your donations but we need more.

Please donate what you can to those less fortunate, clothes vouchers are particularly welcome as are toys, clothes, food (non perishable) and supermarket or butchers vouchers.

We would also encourage businesses to donate whatever they can.

If you would like to make a donation please call to our Hannahstown Hill Office, our Kennedy Centre Kiosk, the Whiterock Children’s Centre or you can drop donations into the Ulster Bank Andersonstown Road branch.

The closing time for donations is 12.30 this Friday, December 15. For further information or to arrange a donation please call Jacqueline O’Donnell at the Andersonstown News on 02890 606850.