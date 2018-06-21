Be Pretty ‘n’ Pink this weekend

A LOCAL cancer charity is having a ‘Pink Ball’ this weekend in a bid to raise much-needed funds for those battling breast cancer.

Founded in 2006 by Belfast woman Noleen Adair, Pretty ‘n’ Pink is run by a very small team of people and local volunteers. Without fundraising events they could not continue their vital work in the community. They also have a shop based at the Park Centre in Belfast.

Leanne Rooney, Charity Operational Manager of Pretty ‘n’ Pink, encouraged everyone to come along and support the wonderful work of the charity.

“It’s a great event for people to get dressed up, enjoy a lovely dinner and some brilliant entertainment,” she enthused. “We will have lots of really great prizes on the night with a raffle, for just £1 you never know what you’ll get.

“The event is being held by two of our supporters and I think they are aiming to raise a few thousand pounds. A group of local musicians have also gotten together to support the charity by producing a CD, which will be launched at the event.

Pretty ‘n’ Pink are the only registered breast cancer charity in the North and we support patients from all over.

“The charity itself was set up my my sister in 2006 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer at just 22,” added Leanne.

“We provide financial and other support services to patients with breast cancer and their families through a charitable Support Fund, social outings, and an online support group. The charity also helps advance education of breast cancer awareness and breast care awareness through information provided on the website and from literature produced and distributed by the charity.

“Our work is funded through donations and fundraising so we could not do it without you.”

The Pink Ball in aid of Pretty ‘n’ Pink will take place this Saturday at The Devenish Complex, Finaghy Road North, Belfast.

Tickets are priced at £40 per person. Price includes drinks reception, fabulous three course meal and amazing entertainment by the Marty Fay Band and other local artists, Motown Sensations, Joby Fox and Alana Flynn.

To book your tickets please contact Mickey Porter on 07974261471 or the Pretty ‘n’ Pink team on 02890 347780.