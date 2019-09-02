Greatest Hits of West Belfast celebrated at glittering gala showcase

A GALA evening to celebrate the vast wealth of musical talent that West Belfast has produced down through the years had music lovers on their feet on Saturday night as the spotlight shone on West Belfast’s Greatest Hits.

Compered by U105’s Johnny Hero, awards, voted by the public, were awarded across a range of categories including Greatest Song in Irish, Greatest Album, Greatest Live Performer and Greatest Single.

Open University Director John D’Arcy was onhand to award a series of West Belfast Music Legends to Stiff Little Fingers drummer Jimmy Reilly, the family of late showband singer Tony Morelli, legendary Miami Showband saxophonist Des Lee and Brian Kennedy.

All those in attendance were treated to storming sets from blues legend Rab McCullough, singer songwriter Joby Fox, Des Lee – who blew the Devenish Complex roof off with his rendition of Gerry Rafferty’s Baker Street – Brian Kennedy and The Adventures.

Winners on the night were as follows:

Greatest Song in Irish: Bothar Mór by Breag

Greatest Folk/Trad Band: Blackthorn

Greatest Album: Four Green Fields by Kathleen Largey

Greatest Club Performer: James Peake Experience

Greatest Live Performer: Rab McCullough

Greatest Single: The Men Behind The Wire by Barleycorn

Greatest Songwriter: Joby Fox

Greatest Singer: John Rafferty

Greatest Rock Band: The Adventures.