Get on the Kingdom to dethrone Dubs

THE 2019 Gaelic football season will be dominated by one theme – Dublin’s drive for five.

Jim Gavin’s men will begin their quest for immortality this weekend when they begin their Allianz Football League campaign.

While retaining the Sam Maguire and winning an unprecedented fifth successive All-Ireland title is their top priority, the Dubs will also be aiming to retain their Division One Football League crown this spring.

They defeated Galway in a disappointing final in Croke Park last year and are a very skinny 8/15 to win Division One again.

Given they are almost guaranteed to be in the Super 8s this summer, Gavin will try and have his team peak for the business end of the campaign and could use the League to give his fringe players some game time.

Such is the strength-in-depth of his squad that Dublin’s ‘B’ team could be good enough to see off all challengers, but I’d be willing to take them on at those odds.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Tyrone haven’t won the League since their all-conquering 2003 season and they are 8/1 to bridge that gap.

However, they didn’t use several of their key players, including veteran sweeper Colm Cavanagh, during the pre-season McKenna Cup, while Mattie Donnelly was only introduced during second half of Saturday night’s final against Armagh.

The Red Hands would settle for a mid-table finish as they eye another crack at Dublin this summer.

At slightly shorter odds than Tyrone, Kerry hold the most appeal at 13/2.

They stopped Dublin winning five successive League titles in 2017 and they would dearly love to deny their great rivals five All-Irelands later this summer.

With new manager Peter Keane at the helm, the Kingdom will want to hit the ground running.

Kerry recruited highly-rated sports scientist Dr Jason McGahan from Armagh, who worked with Cian O’Neill at Kildare, as their first full-time head of athletic development back in November.

The move mirrors Dublin’s appointment of former All-Ireland winning captain Bryan Cullen to a similar role at the start of the 2016 season and indicates Kerry’s desire to re-establish themselves as the top team in Ireland.

Crucially, their League ambitions have been greatly helped by the fixture-makers as they take on Dublin, Tyrone, Monaghan and Mayo at home and they should, at least, make the Division One final and represent good value at 13/2 to win outright.

In Division Two, I’d also be happy to take on the favourites as I think Donegal are far too short at 5/4 considering Michael Murphy and Paddy McBrearty are currently sidelined.

Kildare finished bottom of Division One last season, but they will be more at home in Division Two and are 4/1 to go up as champions.

At the shorter odds of 13/8, I’d back them to be promoted rather than win the title as the League finals have a habit of throwing up odd results once the promotion berths have been confirmed.

The same logic applies to the bottom divisions with Down (15/8) and Derry (4/7) to win Division Three and Four respectively.

It is hard to oppose the Ulster sides, but there is value to be found elsewhere.

In Division Three, Westmeath are 13/8 to gain promotion and will be full of confidence following their O’Byrne Cup win over Dublin last weekend, albeit the champions fielded a largely experimental side.

Antrim will also have ambitions of promotion from Division Four and they face crucial games against Derry and Wexford in their first two games.

The Saffrons host Derry this Sunday in Corrigan Park before travelling to Wexford Park the following week.

The result of that round two fixture will probably determine who will join Derry in the Division Four final.

Antrim were best of the rest in Division Four last season with Laois and Carlow gaining promotion and they will be hopeful of gaining a result against the Model County. Wexford suffered a humbling loss to neighbours Waterford in the first round of Qualifiers last year so the Saffrons have every reason to think they can gain a result on the road. If they do, they will be much shorter than the 10/3 currently offered about Lenny Harbinson’s men gaining promotion.

As for this weekend’s action, I fancy Kerry (10/11), Kildare (8/11) and Down (8/11) all to make winning starts against Tyrone, Armagh and Laois respectively.

Tyrone have a horrible record in Kerry, while Kildare are tough to beat at Newbridge. Down will want to make a strong start in Paddy Tally’s first League game in charge of the Mournemen and they will fancy their chances against a Laois team who competed in Division Four last season.

Carlow were also promoted last term, but they have a much easier opener and they are a good price at 5/6 to defeat Sligo at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Finally, the aforementioned Westmeath are 8/11 to defeat neighbours Offaly in Tullamore and the five-timer pays 17/1.

Bet what you can afford, do not chase losses. Follow our betting motto of bet small, win big and remember one vital thing, the bookie always wins – never let anyone tell you different.