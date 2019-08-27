Funeral to take place of Cliftonville legend Tommy Breslin

The funeral of former Cliftonville manager Tommy Breslin will take place today after his body was flown home from Spain.

Mr Breslin had been in the country to attend a family wedding. Tommy led the Reds to consecutive Irish League titles in 2013 and 2014 as well as three League Cups, two County Antrim Shields and the club’s first ever home win in European competition during a glittering four-and-a-half-year spell.

Requiem Mass will be said in St Gerard’s church in North Belfast at 11am and afterwards his funeral cortege will pause at Solitude, the ground where he brought so much joy to the fans.

His family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke Association.

Tommy Breslin will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.

Please follow and like us: